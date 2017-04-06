Jess Kent opens for Coldplay A Head Full of Dream Tour

While most of you might have known all Coldplay songs by heart just in time for A Head Full of Dream Tour which will take place at Rajamangala Stadium this Friday (7 April), you might not have heard of Jess Kent, the UK-born Australian singer who will be responsible to excite the crowd with her opening gig.

Best known for her debut single "Get Down" (the original soundtrack of techno/thriller movie Nerve), the musician/producer, who takes influence from diverse musical styles from hip-hop to alternative pop, electronic and reggae, opened Oceania leg for Coldplay A Head Full of Dream Tour in December 2016 and has opened the Asia leg since the beginning of April (except for Japan which will be performed by Radwimps, the band behind the soundtrack of Your Name). Jess Kent's other hit songs includes "The Sweet Spot" and "1993 (no chills)" featuring Australian producer Paces.

Coldplay A Head Full of Dream Tour in Bangkok is on 7 April. Door opens at 5pm.