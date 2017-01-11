Kolour in the Park returns 18-19 Feb

We were thrilled when we heard that the people from Kolour, the city’s biggest electro fanatics, are bringing back Kolour in the Park, the from-day-til-night outdoor shindig dedicated to international deejays, good food and spectacular shows, in the leafy Thai Wake Park in Pathum Thani.

In the course of two days, expect exhibitions involving bold graffiti, artsy installations and a light showcase. There are also extreme watersport shows performed by wakeboard pros, an arts and craft market and a gamut of food trucks. The full line-up of spinners will be confirmed in January.

Kolour in the Park

The first round of early-bird tickets has sold out, but you can still log in on the website to take advantage of the second round of pre-sale tickets. Book now at www.kolourinthepark.com to avail of a huge discount.

18-19 Feb, 12:00-2:00. B2500 at door. Thai Wake Park, Pathum Thani