London’s surf 'n' turf specialist Burger & Lobster is coming to Bangkok

Bangkok is continuing the last year’s food trend of welcoming international chain restaurants with the opening of London’s famed eatery Burger & Lobster in Gaysorn in March.

Popular among Thai students and tourists in London, this surf ‘n’ turf eatery serves up three-item menu consisting of burger, lobster roll and meaty lobsters. With branches having expanded outside London to cities like Stockholm, Jeddah and Genting Highland, the eatery proves that savoring the shellfish doesn’t always have to end up at fine-dining restaurants.

