  • Blog
  • Eating
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

Nendo-designed food hall now opens at Siam Discovery

By Phavitch Theeraphong Posted: Tuesday February 7 2017, 1:04pm

Nendo-designed food hall now opens at Siam Discovery

Finally there’s more to eat at Siam Discovery as the chic mall has expanded its limited eating options with the opening of My Kitchen, the innovative multi-restaurant dining area on its fourth floor.

Designed by Nendo Studio, the spacious whitewashed dining space is injected with a splash of vivid hues to evoke a quirky vibe. Think a brighter Food Loft where you can order from an array of famous eateries with names like Man Fu Yuan, Nara, Yuzu, Cafe Chilli, Kuppadeli and Brix Dessert Bar.

No need to wander around to pick out your dishes and carry them back to your seat. Each table is equipped with a digital tablet from which you can choose your dishes. Once you finish your selection, a server will bring the bill to your table, and your food will be served afterward. As easy as it sounds. Price starts from B100 and takeaway option is also available.

For more privacy, there are two eight-seat lounges up for reservations. Each room is equipped with 3D projection that showcases food plating right on the dining table. We're not really sure yet what’s its purpose, but it can surely distract you while you wait for your order or your friends who are stuck in the nightmarish traffic on Rama 1 road.

From now until 15 Feb, the space will host a series of workshops and gigs. Scroll down to see the program. 

 

 

Coconut ice-cream with assorted condiments at Cafe Chilli (B130)

 

 

 

 

 

Northern Chicken Dry Curry Noodles (stir-fried noodle with khao soy curry) at Nara

 

Northern Chicken Dry Curry Noodles (stir-fried noodle with khao soy curry) at Nara (B135)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Classic tea smoked duck (roasted duck smoked with tea leaves and herbs) at Man Fu Yuan, B350

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Granit-Matcha (green tea granita) at Brix Dessert Bar (B225)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Phavitch Theeraphong

Phavitch Theeraphong, “Bank” is a writer for Time Out Bangkok and a professional food, dark chocolate and French bull dog lover. 

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest