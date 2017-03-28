New MK restaurant puts spotlight on farm-to-table concept

MK, aka everyone’s favorite hotpot restaurant brand, has just unveiled a new branch at the fancy Emquartier shopping center, named MK Live, and this flagship local is committed to bringing only the freshest agricultural products to your table. Besides vegetables from Royal Project plantations and high-quality meats – such as Canadian lobsters and Wagyu beef – MK Live also serves up a new soup selection of five variations – original MK soup, black soup, Tom Yum Kung soup, fermented bean soup and Japanese Miso soup – literally things you don’t get from regular MK restaurants.

The other signature highlight is the “Steamed Shabu,” the latest eye-popping menu you can choose between Kurobuta pork (B550), Australian beef (B650) or Japanese Wagyu (B1,100). Instead of traditional boiling process, you’re now able to steam your food in only seven minutes. The glasshouse-inspired decoration also follows the heath-focused theme, featuring window displays of growing hydroponic vegetable display on the wall.

Get the new dining experience at MK Live, 6th Floor, Helix Quartier, Emquartier.

ร้านฮอตพ็อตขวัญใจคนไทย MK เปิดสาขาใหม่เอี่ยมที่เอ็มควอเทียร์ ชื่อว่า MK Live ที่เน้นนอกจากผัดสดๆ และเป็ดย่างรสเด็ดที่เราคุ้นเคย MK Live เพิ่มเติมวัตถุดิบชั้นเยี่ยม ไม่ว่าจะเป็น กุ้งลอบสเตอร์จากแคนาดา เนื้อวากิวญี่ปุ่น หรือผักสดจากโครงการหลวง แล้วเสริมความอร่อยด้วยน้ำซุปใหม่ 5 แบบทั้ง น้ำสุกี้ต้มแบบดั้งเดิม น้ำสุกี้ดำ น้ำสุกี้ต้มยำกุ้ง น้ำสุกี้เต้าเจี้ยว และน้ำสุกี้มิโซะ ที่มีให้เลือกกันตามใจชอบ MK Live ยังเอาใจคนรักสุขภาพด้วยเมนู สตีมชาบู 3 เซ็ต ได้แก่ หมูคุโรบูตะ (550 บาท) เนื้อวัวออสเตรเลีย (650 บาท) และเนื้อวากิวญี่ปุ่น (1,100 บาท) ให้ทุกคนได้นึ่งแทนการต้มแบบปกติ ซึ่งใช้เวลาเพียง 7 นาทีก็ได้อาหารร้อนๆ อร่อยๆ แถมยังมีประโยชน์ต่อสุขภาพอีกต่างหาก

นอกจากอาหารจะสดใหม่แล้ว MK Live ยังตกแต่งร้านให้ดูสดชื่นกว่าเดิม โดยนำแรงบันดาลใจของเรือนกระจกของฟาร์มปลูกผัก เน้นการตกแต่งด้วยวัสดุธรรมชาติทั้งไม้ หิน และดิสเพลย์สวนผักไฮโดรโพนิกส์ที่ช่วยการันตีความสดของอาหารได้อย่างแน่นอน

มาอิ่มอร่อยไปกับร้านสุกี้โฉมใหม่ MK Live ชั้น 6 โซน Helix Quartier ห้างสรรพสินค้า Emquartier