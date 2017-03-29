Shawn Mendes will be performing in Bangkok in December

The wait is over! Canadian-born pop star Shawn Mendes will land in Bangkok on 11 Dec for a concert as part of the Shawn Mendes Illuminate World Tour. The 18-year-old internet sensation, who rose to fame with a series of six-second cover song videos on Vine, is the youngest artist in music history to make it to the Billboard Top 100 when his first single, “Life of the Party,” debuted on the chart at no.24 in 2014 – he was then 16. Now, Mendes is a superstar in his own right, with many hit songs from two albums – Handwritten (2015) and Illuminate (2016) – to his credit.

To warm you up before his debut gig in Thailand, we pick the five songs we love the most.

Stitches

"Stitches" is one of the most well-known songs of Shawn even though it is his third single from Handwritten. It is also the first single reached Top 10 on the Billboard Chart.

Something Big

Shawn's second single from Handwritten might not be very familiar on the radio but this upbeat song reached number 1 at his hometown Canadian charts.

Mercy

We can see the emotional development in his latest single from Illuminate. His second album shows his growth as the songs includes more romantic (and a 'lil bit of sexual) lyrics.

Treat You Better

The lead single of Illuminate is his second Billboard's Top 10 song. The powerful music video follows the abusive relationship to raise an awareness of domestic violence.

I Know What You Did Last Summer

Featuring (ex) Fifth Harmony's Camila Cabello, the song was written by Shawn at the backstage of Taylor Swift's The 1989 World Tour where he was an opening act and Camila was performing as a guest star with her bandmates.

Shawn Mendes Illuminate World Tour Live in Bangkok on 11 Dec at Impact Arena. Tickets start from B2,000, available from thaiticketmajor.com from 12 May (pre-sale 5-11 May).