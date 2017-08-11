SO Amazing Chefs returns

So Amazing Chefs, So Sofitel Bangkok’s annual culinary celebration is set to come back next month for its 6th edition. The event brings together 12 chefs representing a total of 12 Michelin stars, as well as six more culinary masters, for six days of glorious meals and exclusive workshops between 26 September and 1 October. The program will include five themed tasting dinners, five exclusive chef's table offerings, a weekend "drunch", three cooking classes, a cheese evening, oyster feast and many more culinary events.
This year mark the debut of 5 chefs and culinary experts—Jacques Cocollos (Marennes-Oleron, France), Nicolas Isnard (Prenois, France with 1 Michelin star), Rene van Empelen (Amsterdam, Netherlands), Sakal Phoeung (Saigon, Vietnam) and Christopher Lecoutre (Lille, France)—joining the veterans—Alain Caron (Amsterdam, Netherlands), Didier Corlou (Hanoi, Vietnam), Herve Rodriguez (Paris, France with 1 Michelin star), Jacques Pourcel (Montepellier, France with 3 Michelin stars), Jean-Baptiste Natali (Colombey-les-Deux-Eglises, France with 1 Michelin star), Joost Bijster (Bangkok, Thailand), Laurent Peugeot (Burgundy, France with 1 Michelin star), Michael Dyllong (Dortmund, Germany with 1 Michelin star), Patrice & Philippe Marchand (Nancy, France), Patrick Jeffroy (Brittany, France with 2 Michelin stars), Paul Smart (Bangkok, Thailand), Stephane Bonnat (Voiron, France) and Thierry Drapeau (Saint-Sulpice-le-Verdon, France with 2 Michelin stars).
EVENT PROGRAM
Tuesday 26 September 2017
6:00pm – 10:00pm
SO Amazing Chefs Dinner: 4 Hands Vietnamese Spices
6 courses: THB 3,000++ per person
Venue: Park Society, 29th Floor
Chefs: Didier Corlou and Sakal Phoeung
6:00pm – 10:00pm
Private Dining: Chefs’ Table
6 courses: Exclusive for 10 persons
THB 55,000++ for whole table
THB 99,000++ with wine pairing
Chefs: Didier Corlou and Sakal Phoeung
Wednesday 27 September 2017
10:00am – 12:00noon
Culinary Cooking Class (2 Dishes)
THB 2,400++ per person
Venue: Park Society, 29th Floor
Chef: Didier Corlou and Sakal Phoeung
6:00pm – 10:00pm
SO Amazing Chefs Culinary Showdown
THB 3,200++ per person for 3-course dinner
Venue: Ballroom, 8th Floor
Schedule: 6:30pm - Welcome Cocktail
7:00pm - Chefs Introduction
7:30pm - Commence Showdown
8:45pm - Tasting by Judges
9:00pm - Tasting by Audience
10:00pm – 12midnight
SO Amazing Chefs After-Party HI-SO Ladies’ Night
Free entry, free-flow of sparkling wines for ladies from 10pm - 11pm
Venue: HI-SO, 30th Floor
Event: Meet & greet SO Amazing Chefs
Thursday 28 September 2017
2:00pm - 4:00pm
Chocolate Cooking Class (2 Desserts)
THB 2,400++ per person
Venue: Chocolab, Ground Floor
Chef: Stephane Bonnat (Master Chocolatier)
7:00pm – 9:00pm
Cheese at SO with Live DJ & Saxophonist
2 hours of wine, tapas, and cheese: THB 999++ per person
Venue: MIXO, 9th Floor
By: Patrice & Philippe Marchand (Cheese Master Brothers)
6:00pm – 10:00pm
SO Amazing Chefs Dinner: Seventh Heaven
7 courses: THB 6,800++ per person
7 courses: THB 8,200++ with wine pairing
Venue: Park Society, 29th Floor
Chefs: Laurent Peugeot*, Nicolas Isnard*, Michael Dyllong*, Alain Caron, Herve Rodriguez*, Thierry Drapeau** and Angela Brown
6:00pm – 10:00pm
Private Dining: Chefs’ Table
7 courses: Exclusive for 10 persons
THB 80,000++ for whole table
THB 110,000++ with wine pairing
Chefs: Laurent Peugeot*, Nicolas Isnard*, Michael Dyllong*, Alain Caron, Herve Rodriguez*, Thierry Drapeau** and Angela Brown
Friday 29 September 2017
2:00pm - 4:00pm
Chocolate Cooking Class (2 Desserts)
THB 2,400++ per person
Venue: Chocolab, Ground Floor
Chef: Stephane Bonnat (Master Chocolatier)
7:00pm – 9:00pm
Shuck & Sip at SO
2 hours of oysters, pass around canapés, sparkling wines and Champagne
THB 1,900++ per person (sparkling wines)
THB 3,900++ per person (Champagne)
Venue: MIXO, 9th Floor
By: Jacques Cocollos (Master Oyster Shucker)
6:00pm – 10:00pm
SO Amazing Chefs Dinner: All-Star Signature Dishes
12 courses: THB 12,000++ per person
12 courses: THB 15,000++ with wine pairing
Venue: Park Society, 29th Floor
Chefs: Jean-Batiste Natalie*, Nicolas Isnard*, Laurent Peugeot*, Herve Rodriguez*, Michael Dyllong*, Patrick Jeffroy**, Jacques Pourcel***, Thierry Drapeau**, Alain Caron, René van Empelen, Sakal Phoeung and Angela Brown
6:00pm – 10:00pm
Private Dining: Chefs’ Table
12 courses: Exclusive for 10 persons
THB 180,000++ for whole table
THB 240,000++ with wine pairing
Chefs: Jean-Batiste Natalie*, Nicolas Isnard*, Laurent Peugeot*, Herve Rodriguez*, Michael Dyllong*, Patrick Jeffroy**, Jacques Pourcel***, Thierry Drapeau**, Alain Caron, René van Empelen, Sakal Phoeung and Angela Brown
Saturday 30 September 2017
12:00noon – 3:30pm
SO Amazing Chefs Drunch
THB1,950++ per person (food only), THB 2,300++ (including free-flow water, juices, coffee & tea), THB 2,700++ (including free-flow water, juices, coffee & tea and red, white, sparkling & rose wines) with live cooking stations, mixologist, Cheese Master and live DJ
Venue: Red Oven, 7th Floor
Chefs: Joost Bijster, Sorataj Thesaphu, Angela Brown, Craig Napper and Patrice & Philippe Marchand (Cheese Master Brothers)
6:00pm – 10:00pm
SO Amazing Chefs Dinner: Visual Food & Art
9 courses: THB 9,900++ per person
9 courses: THB 11,900++ with wine pairing
Venue: Park Society, 29th Floor
Chefs: Thierry Drapeau**, Laurent Peugeot*, Jacques Pourcel***, Nicolas Isnard*, Michael Dyllong*, Patrick Jeffory**, Jean-Batiste Natalie*, Herve Rodriguez*, Alain Caron and Angela Brown
6:00pm – 10:00pm
Private Dining: Chefs’ Table
9 courses: Exclusive for 10 persons
THB 120,000++ for whole table
THB 160,000++ with wine pairing
Chefs: Thierry Drapeau**, Laurent Peugeot*, Jacques Pourcel***, Nicolas Isnard*, Michael Dyllong*, Patrick Jeffory**, Jean-Batiste Natalie*, Herve Rodriguez*, Alain Caron and Angela Brown
Sunday 1 October 2017
6:00pm – 10:00pm
SO Amazing Chefs Dinner: Tastes, Textures & Temperatures
8 courses: THB 7,900++ per person
8 courses: THB 9,500++ with wine pairing
Venue: Park Society, 29th Floor
Chefs: Jean-Batiste Natalie*, Thierry Drapeau**, Patrick Jeffory**, Jacques Pourcel***, Alain Caron, René van Empelen, Michael Dyllong*, Angela Brown and Stephane Bonnat (Master Chocolatier)
6:00pm – 10:00pm
Private Dining: Chefs’ Table
8 courses: Exclusive for 10 persons
THB 100,000++ for whole table
THB 140,000++ with wine pairing
Chefs: Jean-Batiste Natalie*, Thierry Drapeau**, Patrick Jeffory**, Jacques Pourcel***, Alain Caron, René van Empelen, Michael Dyllong*, Angela Brown and Stephane Bonnat (Master Chocolatier)
