SO Amazing Chefs returns

So Amazing Chefs, So Sofitel Bangkok’s annual culinary celebration is set to come back next month for its 6th edition. The event brings together 12 chefs representing a total of 12 Michelin stars, as well as six more culinary masters, for six days of glorious meals and exclusive workshops between 26 September and 1 October. The program will include five themed tasting dinners, five exclusive chef's table offerings, a weekend "drunch", three cooking classes, a cheese evening, oyster feast and many more culinary events.

This year mark the debut of 5 chefs and culinary experts—Jacques Cocollos (Marennes-Oleron, France), Nicolas Isnard (Prenois, France with 1 Michelin star), Rene van Empelen (Amsterdam, Netherlands), Sakal Phoeung (Saigon, Vietnam) and Christopher Lecoutre (Lille, France)—joining the veterans—Alain Caron (Amsterdam, Netherlands), Didier Corlou (Hanoi, Vietnam), Herve Rodriguez (Paris, France with 1 Michelin star), Jacques Pourcel (Montepellier, France with 3 Michelin stars), Jean-Baptiste Natali (Colombey-les-Deux-Eglises, France with 1 Michelin star), Joost Bijster (Bangkok, Thailand), Laurent Peugeot (Burgundy, France with 1 Michelin star), Michael Dyllong (Dortmund, Germany with 1 Michelin star), Patrice & Philippe Marchand (Nancy, France), Patrick Jeffroy (Brittany, France with 2 Michelin stars), Paul Smart (Bangkok, Thailand), Stephane Bonnat (Voiron, France) and Thierry Drapeau (Saint-Sulpice-le-Verdon, France with 2 Michelin stars).

EVENT PROGRAM

Tuesday 26 September 2017

6:00pm – 10:00pm

SO Amazing Chefs Dinner: 4 Hands Vietnamese Spices

6 courses: THB 3,000++ per person

Venue: Park Society, 29th Floor

Chefs: Didier Corlou and Sakal Phoeung

6:00pm – 10:00pm

Private Dining: Chefs’ Table

6 courses: Exclusive for 10 persons

THB 55,000++ for whole table

THB 99,000++ with wine pairing

Chefs: Didier Corlou and Sakal Phoeung

Wednesday 27 September 2017

10:00am – 12:00noon

Culinary Cooking Class (2 Dishes)

THB 2,400++ per person

Venue: Park Society, 29th Floor

Chef: Didier Corlou and Sakal Phoeung

6:00pm – 10:00pm

SO Amazing Chefs Culinary Showdown

THB 3,200++ per person for 3-course dinner

Venue: Ballroom, 8th Floor

Schedule: 6:30pm - Welcome Cocktail

7:00pm - Chefs Introduction

7:30pm - Commence Showdown

8:45pm - Tasting by Judges

9:00pm - Tasting by Audience

10:00pm – 12midnight

SO Amazing Chefs After-Party HI-SO Ladies’ Night

Free entry, free-flow of sparkling wines for ladies from 10pm - 11pm

Venue: HI-SO, 30th Floor

Event: Meet & greet SO Amazing Chefs

Thursday 28 September 2017

2:00pm - 4:00pm

Chocolate Cooking Class (2 Desserts)

THB 2,400++ per person

Venue: Chocolab, Ground Floor

Chef: Stephane Bonnat (Master Chocolatier)

7:00pm – 9:00pm

Cheese at SO with Live DJ & Saxophonist

2 hours of wine, tapas, and cheese: THB 999++ per person

Venue: MIXO, 9th Floor

By: Patrice & Philippe Marchand (Cheese Master Brothers)

6:00pm – 10:00pm

SO Amazing Chefs Dinner: Seventh Heaven

7 courses: THB 6,800++ per person

7 courses: THB 8,200++ with wine pairing

Venue: Park Society, 29th Floor

Chefs: Laurent Peugeot*, Nicolas Isnard*, Michael Dyllong*, Alain Caron, Herve Rodriguez*, Thierry Drapeau** and Angela Brown

6:00pm – 10:00pm

Private Dining: Chefs’ Table

7 courses: Exclusive for 10 persons

THB 80,000++ for whole table

THB 110,000++ with wine pairing

Chefs: Laurent Peugeot*, Nicolas Isnard*, Michael Dyllong*, Alain Caron, Herve Rodriguez*, Thierry Drapeau** and Angela Brown

Friday 29 September 2017

2:00pm - 4:00pm

Chocolate Cooking Class (2 Desserts)

THB 2,400++ per person

Venue: Chocolab, Ground Floor

Chef: Stephane Bonnat (Master Chocolatier)

7:00pm – 9:00pm

Shuck & Sip at SO

2 hours of oysters, pass around canapés, sparkling wines and Champagne

THB 1,900++ per person (sparkling wines)

THB 3,900++ per person (Champagne)

Venue: MIXO, 9th Floor

By: Jacques Cocollos (Master Oyster Shucker)

6:00pm – 10:00pm

SO Amazing Chefs Dinner: All-Star Signature Dishes

12 courses: THB 12,000++ per person

12 courses: THB 15,000++ with wine pairing

Venue: Park Society, 29th Floor

Chefs: Jean-Batiste Natalie*, Nicolas Isnard*, Laurent Peugeot*, Herve Rodriguez*, Michael Dyllong*, Patrick Jeffroy**, Jacques Pourcel***, Thierry Drapeau**, Alain Caron, René van Empelen, Sakal Phoeung and Angela Brown

6:00pm – 10:00pm

Private Dining: Chefs’ Table

12 courses: Exclusive for 10 persons

THB 180,000++ for whole table

THB 240,000++ with wine pairing

Chefs: Jean-Batiste Natalie*, Nicolas Isnard*, Laurent Peugeot*, Herve Rodriguez*, Michael Dyllong*, Patrick Jeffroy**, Jacques Pourcel***, Thierry Drapeau**, Alain Caron, René van Empelen, Sakal Phoeung and Angela Brown

Saturday 30 September 2017

12:00noon – 3:30pm

SO Amazing Chefs Drunch

THB1,950++ per person (food only), THB 2,300++ (including free-flow water, juices, coffee & tea), THB 2,700++ (including free-flow water, juices, coffee & tea and red, white, sparkling & rose wines) with live cooking stations, mixologist, Cheese Master and live DJ

Venue: Red Oven, 7th Floor

Chefs: Joost Bijster, Sorataj Thesaphu, Angela Brown, Craig Napper and Patrice & Philippe Marchand (Cheese Master Brothers)

6:00pm – 10:00pm

SO Amazing Chefs Dinner: Visual Food & Art

9 courses: THB 9,900++ per person

9 courses: THB 11,900++ with wine pairing

Venue: Park Society, 29th Floor

Chefs: Thierry Drapeau**, Laurent Peugeot*, Jacques Pourcel***, Nicolas Isnard*, Michael Dyllong*, Patrick Jeffory**, Jean-Batiste Natalie*, Herve Rodriguez*, Alain Caron and Angela Brown

6:00pm – 10:00pm

Private Dining: Chefs’ Table

9 courses: Exclusive for 10 persons

THB 120,000++ for whole table

THB 160,000++ with wine pairing

Chefs: Thierry Drapeau**, Laurent Peugeot*, Jacques Pourcel***, Nicolas Isnard*, Michael Dyllong*, Patrick Jeffory**, Jean-Batiste Natalie*, Herve Rodriguez*, Alain Caron and Angela Brown

Sunday 1 October 2017

6:00pm – 10:00pm

SO Amazing Chefs Dinner: Tastes, Textures & Temperatures

8 courses: THB 7,900++ per person

8 courses: THB 9,500++ with wine pairing

Venue: Park Society, 29th Floor

Chefs: Jean-Batiste Natalie*, Thierry Drapeau**, Patrick Jeffory**, Jacques Pourcel***, Alain Caron, René van Empelen, Michael Dyllong*, Angela Brown and Stephane Bonnat (Master Chocolatier)

6:00pm – 10:00pm

Private Dining: Chefs’ Table

8 courses: Exclusive for 10 persons

THB 100,000++ for whole table

THB 140,000++ with wine pairing

Chefs: Jean-Batiste Natalie*, Thierry Drapeau**, Patrick Jeffory**, Jacques Pourcel***, Alain Caron, René van Empelen, Michael Dyllong*, Angela Brown and Stephane Bonnat (Master Chocolatier)