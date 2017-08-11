SO Amazing Chefs returns

  • Blog
By Sopida Rodsom Posted: Friday August 11 2017, 5:27pm

SO Amazing Chefs 2017

So Amazing Chefs, So Sofitel Bangkok’s annual culinary celebration is set to come back next month for its 6th edition. The event brings together 12 chefs representing a total of 12 Michelin stars, as well as six more culinary masters, for six days of glorious meals and exclusive workshops between 26 September and 1 October. The program will include five themed tasting dinners, five exclusive chef's table offerings, a weekend "drunch", three cooking classes, a cheese evening, oyster feast and many more culinary events.

 

This year mark the debut of 5 chefs and culinary expertsJacques Cocollos (Marennes-Oleron, France), Nicolas Isnard (Prenois, France with 1 Michelin star), Rene van Empelen (Amsterdam, Netherlands), Sakal Phoeung (Saigon, Vietnam) and Christopher Lecoutre (Lille, France)joining the veteransAlain Caron (Amsterdam, Netherlands), Didier Corlou (Hanoi, Vietnam), Herve Rodriguez (Paris, France with 1 Michelin star), Jacques Pourcel (Montepellier, France with 3 Michelin stars), Jean-Baptiste Natali (Colombey-les-Deux-Eglises, France with 1 Michelin star), Joost Bijster (Bangkok, Thailand), Laurent Peugeot (Burgundy, France with 1 Michelin star), Michael Dyllong (Dortmund, Germany with 1 Michelin star), Patrice & Philippe Marchand (Nancy, France), Patrick Jeffroy (Brittany, France with 2 Michelin stars), Paul Smart (Bangkok, Thailand), Stephane Bonnat (Voiron, France) and Thierry Drapeau (Saint-Sulpice-le-Verdon, France with 2 Michelin stars).

 

 

Sea Urchin by Jacques Pourcel

 

 

EVENT PROGRAM

 

Tuesday 26 September 2017

 

6:00pm – 10:00pm

SO Amazing Chefs Dinner: 4 Hands Vietnamese Spices

6 courses: THB 3,000++ per person

Venue: Park Society, 29th Floor

Chefs: Didier Corlou and Sakal Phoeung

 

6:00pm – 10:00pm

Private Dining: Chefs’ Table

6 courses: Exclusive for 10 persons

THB 55,000++ for whole table

THB 99,000++ with wine pairing

Chefs: Didier Corlou and Sakal Phoeung

 

 

Wednesday 27 September 2017

 

10:00am – 12:00noon

Culinary Cooking Class (2 Dishes)

THB 2,400++ per person

Venue: Park Society, 29th Floor

Chef: Didier Corlou and Sakal Phoeung

 

6:00pm – 10:00pm

SO Amazing Chefs Culinary Showdown

THB 3,200++ per person for 3-course dinner

Venue: Ballroom, 8th Floor

Schedule: 6:30pm - Welcome Cocktail

7:00pm - Chefs Introduction

7:30pm - Commence Showdown

8:45pm - Tasting by Judges

9:00pm - Tasting by Audience

 

10:00pm – 12midnight

SO Amazing Chefs After-Party HI-SO Ladies’ Night

Free entry, free-flow of sparkling wines for ladies from 10pm - 11pm

Venue: HI-SO, 30th Floor

Event: Meet & greet SO Amazing Chefs

 

 

Carbonara by Nicolas Isnard

 

 

Thursday 28 September 2017

 

2:00pm - 4:00pm

Chocolate Cooking Class (2 Desserts)

THB 2,400++ per person 

Venue: Chocolab, Ground Floor

Chef: Stephane Bonnat (Master Chocolatier)

 

7:00pm – 9:00pm

Cheese at SO with Live DJ & Saxophonist

2 hours of wine, tapas, and cheese: THB 999++ per person

Venue: MIXO, 9th Floor

By: Patrice & Philippe Marchand (Cheese Master Brothers)

 

6:00pm – 10:00pm

SO Amazing Chefs Dinner: Seventh Heaven

7 courses: THB 6,800++ per person 

7 courses: THB 8,200++ with wine pairing

Venue: Park Society, 29th Floor

Chefs: Laurent Peugeot*, Nicolas Isnard*, Michael Dyllong*, Alain Caron, Herve Rodriguez*, Thierry Drapeau** and Angela Brown

 

6:00pm – 10:00pm

Private Dining: Chefs’ Table

7 courses: Exclusive for 10 persons

THB 80,000++ for whole table

THB 110,000++ with wine pairing

Chefs: Laurent Peugeot*, Nicolas Isnard*, Michael Dyllong*, Alain Caron, Herve Rodriguez*, Thierry Drapeau** and Angela Brown

 

 

Friday 29 September 2017

 

2:00pm - 4:00pm

Chocolate Cooking Class (2 Desserts)

THB 2,400++ per person 

Venue: Chocolab, Ground Floor

Chef: Stephane Bonnat (Master Chocolatier)

 

7:00pm – 9:00pm

Shuck & Sip at SO

2 hours of oysters, pass around canapés, sparkling wines and Champagne

THB 1,900++ per person (sparkling wines)

THB 3,900++ per person (Champagne)

Venue: MIXO, 9th Floor

By: Jacques Cocollos (Master Oyster Shucker)

 

6:00pm – 10:00pm

SO Amazing Chefs Dinner: All-Star Signature Dishes

12 courses: THB 12,000++ per person 

12 courses: THB 15,000++ with wine pairing

Venue: Park Society, 29th Floor

Chefs: Jean-Batiste Natalie*, Nicolas Isnard*, Laurent Peugeot*, Herve Rodriguez*, Michael Dyllong*, Patrick Jeffroy**, Jacques Pourcel***, Thierry Drapeau**, Alain Caron, René van Empelen, Sakal Phoeung and Angela Brown

 

6:00pm – 10:00pm

Private Dining: Chefs’ Table

12 courses: Exclusive for 10 persons

THB 180,000++ for whole table

THB 240,000++ with wine pairing

Chefs: Jean-Batiste Natalie*, Nicolas Isnard*, Laurent Peugeot*, Herve Rodriguez*, Michael Dyllong*, Patrick Jeffroy**, Jacques Pourcel***, Thierry Drapeau**, Alain Caron, René van Empelen, Sakal Phoeung and Angela Brown

 

 

Snow Fish by Didier Corlou

 

 

Saturday 30 September 2017

 

12:00noon – 3:30pm

SO Amazing Chefs Drunch

THB1,950++ per person (food only), THB 2,300++ (including free-flow water, juices, coffee & tea), THB 2,700++ (including free-flow water, juices, coffee & tea and red, white, sparkling & rose wines) with live cooking stations, mixologist, Cheese Master and live DJ

Venue: Red Oven, 7th Floor

Chefs: Joost Bijster, Sorataj Thesaphu, Angela Brown, Craig Napper and Patrice & Philippe Marchand (Cheese Master Brothers)

 

6:00pm – 10:00pm

SO Amazing Chefs Dinner: Visual Food & Art

9 courses: THB 9,900++ per person 

9 courses: THB 11,900++ with wine pairing

Venue: Park Society, 29th Floor

Chefs: Thierry Drapeau**, Laurent Peugeot*, Jacques Pourcel***, Nicolas Isnard*, Michael Dyllong*, Patrick Jeffory**, Jean-Batiste Natalie*, Herve Rodriguez*, Alain Caron and Angela Brown

 

6:00pm – 10:00pm

Private Dining: Chefs’ Table

9 courses: Exclusive for 10 persons

THB 120,000++ for whole table

THB 160,000++ with wine pairing

Chefs: Thierry Drapeau**, Laurent Peugeot*, Jacques Pourcel***, Nicolas Isnard*, Michael Dyllong*, Patrick Jeffory**, Jean-Batiste Natalie*, Herve Rodriguez*, Alain Caron and Angela Brown

 

 

Coffee Framboise by Thierry Drapeau

 

 

Sunday 1 October 2017

 

6:00pm – 10:00pm

SO Amazing Chefs Dinner: Tastes, Textures & Temperatures

8 courses: THB 7,900++ per person 

8 courses: THB 9,500++ with wine pairing

Venue: Park Society, 29th Floor

Chefs: Jean-Batiste Natalie*, Thierry Drapeau**, Patrick Jeffory**, Jacques Pourcel***, Alain Caron, René van Empelen, Michael Dyllong*, Angela Brown and Stephane Bonnat (Master Chocolatier)

 

6:00pm – 10:00pm

Private Dining: Chefs’ Table

8 courses: Exclusive for 10 persons

THB 100,000++ for whole table

THB 140,000++ with wine pairing

Chefs: Jean-Batiste Natalie*, Thierry Drapeau**, Patrick Jeffory**, Jacques Pourcel***, Alain Caron, René van Empelen, Michael Dyllong*, Angela Brown and Stephane Bonnat (Master Chocolatier)

