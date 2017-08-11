Take a look at what's in store for you when Warehouse 30 officially opens this weekend

After months of delay, Warehouse 30, the newest brainchild of The Jam Factory’s Duangrit Bunnag, is now ready for an official launch to the public this Saturday (12 August).

Tucked away near the end of Soi Charoenkrung 30, next to a creative behemoth TCDC, seven mid-40s warehouses has meticulously been turned into a 6,000-square-meter mix-use complex juxtaposing raw-and-exotic structure and edgy initiatives. Warehouses 1 and 2 are turned into a massive co-working space called One Big.House, where you'll be working accompanied by canteen-style food provided by The Never Ending Summer. Duangrit's clothing line Lonely Two Legged Creature is taking over Warehouse 4 as its showroom. Warehouse 5 will be where your fill up your tummy and quench your thirst with three F&B outlets under one roof: drinks by Summer Heath, coffee by The Li-Bra-Ry Cafe, and light bites by The Fox and The Moon Cafe. Oneday Wallflowers flower shop is in Warehouse No.6, sharing space with multi-label home corner and motorbike accessories shop 8080 Cafe. (Warehouse No.3 is P. Tendercool’s inventory, so we don't think you will want to visit unless you are going to take home a very-pricey wooden table.)

Warehouse No.7 will serve as an air-con venue for art and craft market, selling artisanal items by local artists and organic products by Organic Supply and Raw & Real. Centering the space will be a semi-darkness room, in which Documentary Club screens indie flicks.

Added to the area later this year are: Erb spa, Thai restaurant Someday Everyday, and Fresh restaurant Maison Charente, all of which are set in nearby shophouses.

>Warehouse 30, Charoenkrung 30. Open daily 10:00-20:00