The 8 best dishes you can enjoy all-day at the new PAUL at Siam Paragon

The 127-year-old French patisserie PAUL, which has been serving up delectable French pastries to Thai diners since 2014, has recently opened its sixth outpost in Bangkok at Siam Paragon, 1st floor. Set in PAUL's signature classy atmosphere, PAUL at Siam Paragon looks to treat locals and visitors with a wide selection of French-style baked bites, from savory tarts to crepes to Parisian-style all-day-dining dishes to savor enjoy all-day.

Chaiyawat Chaiyachot/Time Out Bangkok

Starting off your day with PAUL's breakfast eggs serving poached, scrambled, sunny side up and many more menu with extra condiments such as chicken sausages, smoked salmon, cheese and mushroom. Here you can also have pancakes, waffles, French toast as well as light dishes such as salad, soup and a wide range of sandwiches.

Besides more than 43 different kinds of French-style bread, you can also enjoy savory mains for your lunch and dinner. There is also a selection of Italian pasta cooked with premium quality ingredients. And don't forget to end your day with scrumptious dessert and pastries such as tarts, Napoleons, choux pastry and many more sweet treats to satisfy your sweet tooth.

The latest PAUL is located at 1st floor, Siam Paragon. Tel. 0 2129 4768