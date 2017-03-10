The Bar Awards arrives in Bangkok and the public nomination starts now

Bangkok’s bar scene is getting hotter and hotter every year. Last year six of our beloved cocktail bars made it to the list of Asia’s 50 Best Bars hosted by Drink International London. Coming this year, Bangkok sees the debut of our own Bangkok Bar Awards thanks to the collaboration between The Bar Awards, local organizer Kin Plus and bar consultant Boudy Ghostine.

The judging system will be led by 11 familiar faces in the country’s bar industry, comprising of Chanond Purananda, Suwincha Singsuwan, Pongpak Sudthipongse, Ronnaporn Kanivichaporn, Vasachol Quadri, Pailin Sajjanit, Suwan Seelee, Niks Anuman-Rajadhon, Minway Chi and Knut Randhem. The whole process begins with two-week public nomination which will last until March 14. All tipplers can go vote for your favorite bars at thebarawards.com/nominate

The nominees for each categorie will be revealed on March 29 and the winners will be announced at the closing ceremony on 23 April 2017.

The categories include;