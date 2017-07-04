The Coffee Club presents the new set of dreamy pancakes for the sweet tooth

From July, Australian all day cafe The Coffee Club invites you to feast on their new gourmet creations of pancakes, salads, and more scrumptious treats.

Global Head of Culinary of Minor Food Group, Chef James Bradbury, took the inspiration from his travels around the world to create new seasonal treats. The results are fluffy pancakes for those with sweet tooth and salads for health-conscious diners, all of which are now available countrywide.

The pancake stack comes with three options of dressing, representing three new combinations of flavors and texture. The Blueberry Crumble Pancakes feature fresh blueberry compote along with crunchy cookie crumble. The Nutella Pancakes with Fresh Berries has the stack served on the bed of Nutella along with assorted fresh berries. The Salted Caramel Banana & Cinnamon Ricotta Pancakes are rich in the smoky aroma, which go perfectly smooth with caramelized banana and ricotta cream.

Besides, Bradbury also drops a new salad dishes that are promised to be healthy salad tastier than ever with his secret. The Asian Chicken Slaw combines juicy chicken breast with a variety of vegetables, seasoned with coconut cream-based dressing that could possibly remind you of Thai spicy salad, yum-tua-plu. Grilled Chicken with Quinoa Salad comes with a combination of spinach, pumpkin, feta cheese beetroot and quinoa, which is rich in fiber and nutrition, plus Italian dressing that adds a refreshing touch. Salmon Cauliflower Fennel Salad puts together Japanese-style sesame salad dressing and Italian parmesan—things that go smoothly with salmon and cauliflower.