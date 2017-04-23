  • Blog
The new TCDC is opening on May 5

By Gail Piyanan Posted: Sunday April 23 2017, 11:26am

The Thailand Creative & Design Center is revived in Charoenkrung

The Bangkok General Office is now home to the new Thailand Creative & Design Center (TCDC), following the sad shutdown at the Emporium last October.

The new TCDC, designed by award-winning design firm Department of Architecture, will feature a 9,000-meter spread comprised of an exhibition space, design shop, auditoriums, meeting rooms, multi-function room, coworking space, business center, workshop room, material and design renovation center, and a silent study room.

The arrival of Thailand’s leading creative organization to Charoenkrung brings a fresh, new vibe to one of Bangkok’s oldest commercial districts. More restaurants, more bars, more galleries, and creative agencies are expected to pop up.

 

Silence is golden

TCDC’s well-praised design library and silent study area is reimagined a lot larger in this new location, taking the entire fourth floor of the building. The library will feature more than 18,000 art and design books.

 

The library

 

 

 

 

 

TCDC

 

TCDC

 

 

Maker hub

TCDC has invited FabCafe Bangkok to set up and manage the Maker Space, a fabrication center where you can turn your creative DIY ideas into products using the cutting-edge technology provided. Tools available include a prototyping machine, 3D Printer, CNC router (or Computer Numerical Control router) and laser cutter. 

TCDC

 

Maker Space
TCDC

 

Creativity on the top

Nestled on the fifth floor is the Creative Space, composed of a co-working area and a business center. Staff will be on hand to answer your questions about the creative and design industry,crowd funding and business connections. The space is surrounded by a free-entry rooftop garden designed by landscape architectural firm Shma.

 

 

The rooftop space
TCDC

 

 

Annual membership fees: B600/student, B1,200/adult
TCDC

TCDC

 

 

1160 Bangkok General Post Office, Charoenkrung Road, 0 2105 7400.

 

Staff writer
By Gail Piyanan

Gail Piyanan is a glutton for adventurous trips. When she's not abroad, she wanders the streets of Bangkok in search of the Time Out's next big story.

For any feedback or for more information email

