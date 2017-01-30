The Peninsula Bangkok literally takes your love into the air with a private helicopter ride

This February, The Peninsula Bangkok is taking "love" to another level "in the air" with the "Fly High Champagne Afternoon Tea," an exclusive package to offer a once in a lifetime experience to all love birds (with fat wallet, of course) A private helicopter flight allows love couples to share their moment of love in the sky over Bangkok for 15 minutes, and returns to the hotel to allow you to enjoy an elegant afternoon tea at Baripatra Room on 37th floor. Guests will enjoy sweet treats that include Lobster roll, chantilly choux, and macarons crafted to enhance the tastes of finest tea blends and glasses of Champagne. The package is B88,888 per couple.

There are more options available on 14 February, through. You can also enjoy "The Valentine's Day Shared Helicopter Experience," an eight-minute helicopter ride and afternoon tea, available at B33,333/couple, or opt for the "The Terrace Suite Stay" promotion that includes an eight-minute helicopter ride, an afternoon tea, a romantic dinner, and a night at the hotel in a Terrace Suite - all at B141,888/couple.

Check out the video below, and if you're interested, please contact 02 020 2888 or www.peninsula.com/bangkok