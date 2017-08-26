Things you only know if you are...a declutter coach

Start organizing your space by category, not location

Katapol: When it comes to house organization, people usually start by decluttering a room or a corner before moving on to the next one. I used to do it that way, too, but my room became untidy again quickly. It’s because you don’t really clear up your stuff, you just move them around from one room to another. So all the items are still there. Start by filtering your stuff by category— clothing, books—if you still need them or not. This way, you can toss out some unwanted belongings, leaving you with more free space.

Leave the items you are attached to for the last

Bongkod: In every category, you will find things you’re attached to. Some people own a shirt they can no longer wear but represents something they’re proud of—a marathon t-shirt, for example. It’s a memento. You have to consider if you really want to keep it. If it means a lot, you can put it in a separate pile and think of what to do with it later. If you are indecisive, ask yourself how the item makes you feel. If it makes you happy, keep it. If not, throw it away. If you can’t really toss it out, pass it on to someone else or give it to charity.