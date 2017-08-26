Things you only know if you are...a declutter coach

...according to Bongkod Kongchaisareepahb, 30 and Katapol Rapeethititham, 31
A declutter coach works differently from your maid
Katapol: A declutter coach is a consultant who helps you with space organization. Unlike maids who tidy up your mess, declutter coaches give you advice, and it’s you who will have to declutter your space on your own while they consult on the side.
Your space is cluttered simply because you dwell on the past
Katapol: Most people can’t let go of the past and are scared of the future, and that’s why some people still keep their secondary school uniforms even though they are no longer wearable, or keep buying clothes for future events that have yet to come. It has a lot to do with psychology.
Start organizing your space by category, not location
Katapol: When it comes to house organization, people usually start by decluttering a room or a corner before moving on to the next one. I used to do it that way, too, but my room became untidy again quickly. It’s because you don’t really clear up your stuff, you just move them around from one room to another. So all the items are still there. Start by filtering your stuff by category— clothing, books—if you still need them or not. This way, you can toss out some unwanted belongings, leaving you with more free space.
Leave the items you are attached to for the last
Bongkod: In every category, you will find things you’re attached to. Some people own a shirt they can no longer wear but represents something they’re proud of—a marathon t-shirt, for example. It’s a memento. You have to consider if you really want to keep it. If it means a lot, you can put it in a separate pile and think of what to do with it later. If you are indecisive, ask yourself how the item makes you feel. If it makes you happy, keep it. If not, throw it away. If you can’t really toss it out, pass it on to someone else or give it to charity.
Do it all in one go
Katapol: According to The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up: The Japanese Art of Decluttering and Organizing by Marie Kondo, one house organization tip for decluttering beginners is to get rid of a vast number of possessions in one go.
Bongkod and Katapol are co-founders of Proud Organizing Consultant
