This new hilltop hotel in Phuket offers the chillaxed experience with breathtaking sea view

Tucked on a hillside overlooking the famous Kata beach, The SIS proffers the penultimate chillaxed experience with a combination of breathtaking panoramic views and unobtrusive, innovative design. The name of the place, The SIS, is an abbreviation of “sisters” (the place, after all, is owned by three female siblings), but it also represents the resort’s “Stay in Style” concept which hinges on satisfying the five senses. Amenities such as a Stella swimming pool with 3,000 underwater lights, spa by renowned spa chain Let’s Relax and heavenly bedding in every room assure luxurious stays rooted in sensory indulgences.

The hilltop hotel consists of seven types of guest rooms. Some of the rooms feature private outdoor hot tubs, while some have commanding views of the Andaman Sea and the resort’s picturesque swimming pool. Each room is equipped with premium beds as well as state-of-the-art devices such as a Smart TV and built-in Bluetooth speakers.

The SIS also offers a notable dining experience at the main restaurant, Dawn Til Dust, an all-day affair that offers a wide range of local and international dishes alongside stunning views from floor-to-ceiling windows. Don’t forget to check out Twilight Zone, a gorgeous outdoor deck where you can watch the sunset on bean bags while sipping cold drinks from Z Bar Plus.



255 Soi Khoktanod, Karon, Mueang, Phuket. 076 609 555. www.thesiskata.com