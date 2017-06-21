This Sukhumvit burger joint shows LGBTQ support in Pride month by serving up rainbow buns

While the scheduled Bangkok’s first Pride parade is postponed to the end of the year, the humble Asok burger joint Bad Burger (09 7283 4598) shows the support for the LGBTQ community during the international Pride month by putting up the rainbow flag on their delicious burger bun.

Until the end of June, you can now grab the signature burgers like The Baddest (B289), the chargrilled Angus beef burger with is filled with intense stuffing like béarnaise sauce, gruyere cheese, bacon and onion ring that comes with the colorful rainbow bun. According to Panida “Poupee” Paethanom, the bun is deliciously whipped up with “Unicorn milk”, food colorings and finished up with bunch of glitter.

The rainbow buns are reserved for in-store customers only with limited portions per day.