Thonglor’s most favorite mango sticky rice parlor has just gotten a new, trendy upgrade

By Phavitch Theeraphong Posted: Friday September 15 2017, 3:29pm

After the one-month-long hiatus, Mae Varee, the go-to destination in Thonglor for savoring unofficial national dessert—the mango and sticky rice—has reopened once again with a younger and brighter upgrade.

Long known for piles of ripe mangos displayed in front of the old-school-classic shop house, the new Mae Varee looks a tad like a Royal Project supermarket where you can pick your mango from the photogenic, bright-wooden baskets.

The new look also comes with a heftier price tag though. One serving of mango sticky rice would fork you out B150, while one kilo of Num Dok Mai Mango will cost you around B250.

 

 

 

 

 

 

