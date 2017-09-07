Thonglor’s new gin bar is stepping up the game with the new Asian-inspired cocktail menu

Despite sitting in the low-key setting in the quiet soi Thonglor 1, Just A Drink (Maybe) is a serious player in Bangkok’s bar scene when it comes to its vast gin collection. Now, the small juniper haven is stepping up the game — big time — with the launching of the new signature drink menu.

Have you ever walked into a bar and — as you open the cocktail menu — become baffled by the unfamiliar spirit labels and weird-sounding ingredients which left you to wonder what your order will end up like. Just A Drink (Maybe) makes your nightlife easier by categorizing each of their drinks into the flavor-profile chart (sweet, sour, smooth and earthy) so you won’t end up with a head-turning spirit-forward mixture when you’re actually into daiquiri-ish cocktails.

For the new creations, Just A Drink (Maybe) puts a fun Asian spin into the tipples like the bakkwa-infused gin which becomes the base spirit for BBQ Maybe (B350), combining Taiwanese black tea syrup, red wine vinegar, lemon juice, egg white and barbeque-flavored chip for garnishing. The Singaporean chicken with rice inspires Lion (B350), which aims to remind you of the accompanying soup of the go-to dish seeing the savory mix of gin, green onion-infused olive oil, lemon juice, and syrup.

The gin bar also plays with other spirits like rum as in Legoland (Diplomatico rum, Amaro Nonino, Pineapple juice, lemon, homemade grenadine, B350), served in a bright yellow Lego mug. If you’re into simple G&T, the gin haven comes up with eight fizzy variations, of which our favorite goes to Every Tear Drop is Shiraz Fall that mizes bold-flavored Four Pillar Bloody Shiraz gin with a dash of absinthe (B450).

