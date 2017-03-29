  • Blog
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

Three best things to do this week in Bangkok (27 Mar - 2 Apr)

By Phavitch Theeraphong Posted: Wednesday March 29 2017, 9:56am

Three best things to do this week in Bangkok (27 Mar - 2 Apr)

Eat This

On 30 March, chef Dallas Cuddy of Freebird teams up with Drew Nocente from Salted and Hung in Singapore to debut a collaborative cooking series called Connected. Reserve your table via 0 2662 4936.

  

Drink This

Silom's favorite restobar Vesper is celebrating its thrid-year anniversary on 29 March by welcoming the world-renowned mixologist Rusty Cerven, the head bartender of 1881 Singapore.

 

 

See This

Independent theater company A Theatre Unit presents a drama-comedy play about a Chinese family, whose father has mysteriously disappeared for six months. Now performing at Cho Why until 2 April. 

 

0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Phavitch Theeraphong

Phavitch Theeraphong, “Bank” is a writer for Time Out Bangkok and a professional food, dark chocolate and French bull dog lover. 

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest