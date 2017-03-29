Three best things to do this week in Bangkok (27 Mar - 2 Apr)

Eat This
On 30 March, chef Dallas Cuddy of Freebird teams up with Drew Nocente from Salted and Hung in Singapore to debut a collaborative cooking series called Connected. Reserve your table via 0 2662 4936.
Drink This
Silom's favorite restobar Vesper is celebrating its thrid-year anniversary on 29 March by welcoming the world-renowned mixologist Rusty Cerven, the head bartender of 1881 Singapore.
See This
Independent theater company A Theatre Unit presents a drama-comedy play about a Chinese family, whose father has mysteriously disappeared for six months. Now performing at Cho Why until 2 April.
