Uber has now launched a food-delivery UberEATS app in Bangkok

Uber, the global purveyor in the premium taxi service, has now put its spin on the city's fast-growing food delivery business, with the launch of UberEATS app.

Like Line Man and Food Panda, the app lets you order your meal and delivers it wheels-quickly to your door from more than 100 restaurants, but also includes a little more upscale names like Appia, Krua Apsorn, Daniel Thaiger and Ippudo Ramen. Plus, you can also track the journey of your order.

Bangkok is the Asia's fifth city to launch the service and it is now available only in the downtown area including Sathorn, Silom, Pathumwan, Ploenchit, Nana, Asoke, Thonglor, Ekkamai and Chinatown from 10:00 - 22:00. You can now download the app on both iOS and Android platform.