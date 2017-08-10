V8, Bangkok’s most recognizable American diner returns to a new life on Soi Sukhumvit 11

Remember the 24-hour diner on Soi Sukhumvit 12? That one with the vibrant Fifties American vibe, bright neon lights and an old-school jukebox called V8 Diner? The Instagram-worthy diner has relocated, along with nightlife institution Insanity club, to a new location on Soi Sukhumvit 11, next to where the legendary Q Bar once stood. (You know you’re a bit older when you remember partying in Q Bar.)

Sereechai Puttes/Time Out Bangkok

Sereechai Puttes/Time Out Bangkok

Sereechai Puttes/Time Out Bangkok

Set in a duplex-style space, the new V8 Diner features interiors that resemble those in the original venue, with diner-style seats and floor-to-ceiling windows along one side, a long bar on another and a mezzanine offering a more private ambiance. Expect to feast on V8’s signature dishes, like The V8 Burger (B269) and Chili Cheese Dog (standard at B199, footlong at B239). But what we think is really noteworthy—and a perfect choice to get you back to sanity after a dizzying night out—is their tom yum goong (B125). And even though the place is no longer open around the clock, it welcomes guests till six in the morning and is the ideal place for crashing back to reality.