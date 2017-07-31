Vesper’s new menu is all about modern classic cocktails

The bar team at Silom’s swanky restaurant and cocktail bar Vesper, led by the bar manager Supawit “Palm” Muttarattana, is introducing a new set of mixed drinks as a supplement menu that pay tribute to the world of modern classic cocktails.

Akin to the universal classics like martini and the Old Fashioned invented decades ago, the modern classics are the concoctions that were popularly celebrated at bars all over the world — and given twisted versions — by today’s bar talents, becoming contemporary sensations.

Vesper presents its selection of modern classic drinks in 15 concoctions, ranging from one of the most-famous early creations like Vesper (James Bond’s favorite shaken martini invented by Ian Fleming, the writer of James Bond novel Casino Royale) and Bramble (the gin-based spring cocktail created by the Londoner barman Dick Bradsell in 1980) to the recent ones like Green Park — the refreshing gin-based mixed drink with addictive basil flavor of Erik Lorincz of The American Bar at Savoy Hotel in London created in 2011 and Maid in Cuba, the daiquiri-like winning drink of British Bacardi Legacy 2014 by Tom Walker of the American Bar.

To kick start the exciting new menu, Vesper will be throwing a launch party on 1 August all the selections priced only at B250 from 19:00 onward. Don’t miss!