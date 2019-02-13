7 best things to do this week

Fri 15

Too cool to say i got ditched at Alt+Tap; 8.30 pm; free

Recover from post Valentine’s Day trauma with free beers at Alt+Tap. Get super special (and strong) cocktail "Sweet Drama" and enjoy live band and DJ set from 8.30 pm till late.

Aged at YuYuan Art & Antique; until 28 Feb; 10 am; free

Inspired by the facial sign of aging, Jirasak Anoujohn has created several naturalistic portrayal of the elderly face in his latest art exhibition —Aged. The showcase portrays wrinkles and ceased appearance as an indication of a life full of experience.

Sat 16

Sunju Hargun at Beam; 11 pm

A well-known figure in Bangkok's electronic music scene, Sunju Hargun, is back at the main room of Beam accompanied by DJ Sweed and Supersonic this Saturday 16 Feb from 11 pm till late.

The Commons 3rd Birthday Bash at The COMMONs; 1 pm; free entry

Celebrate Thonglor’s renowned hotspot, The COMMONS, for its third anniversary. Come load yourself with food and booze, appease your ears with live jazz music by Sweet Records (1 - 4 pm), groove your way up from 4 pm till midnight with a DJ marathon with Olympic Digger, and of course a cake cutting (4 - 5 pm).

Pure Land at Tang Contemporary Art; until 1 Mar; 11 am; free

Pure Land delves into the interest of an acclaimed Vietnamese-American artist Dinh Q. Lê in the ripple effect across Vietnamese society of Agent Orange, a herbicide used in weapons during the Vietnam War. The exhibition features Le’s visualization, memory of the trauma of the war and ruinous effects of Agent Orange through the vase mediums of photographs and sculptures of physical anomalies twins.

Sun 17

The Flicker at Smalls presents Le Mystere Picasso at Smalls; 7.30 pm; free entry

Le Mystere Picasso, directed by renowned French film maker Henri-Georges Clouzot, features numerous paintings and creative process of his artist friend — Pablo Picasso, the 20th Century's most notable artist. The film will be shown on the rooftop of Smalls with drinks and free popcorn provided.

Sunday Night Live at Escape Bangkok; 8 pm

The weekly music concept at Escape Bangkok features The Lexury (live band) with tunes of soul and R&B, blues, acoustic and jazz from 8 - 10pm.