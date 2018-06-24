Bangkok's best dining deals and promotions: 24-30 June

Mark your calendar for these special food and drink events

24 June

Modern Asian pop-up

Roaster-slash-café A Stimulant by Sarnies teams up with restaurant-slash-bar Prelude to create contemporary Asian-style brunch dishes like larb “McMuffin” and khao soi Bao.

24 June, Prelude at Arena 10, Soi Thonglor 10, 06 1384 1067. BTS Thonglor

25 June

Fine-dining Italian seafood

Italian restaurant Rossini offers new seafood delights such as monkfish liver with roasted onion juice, and tuna fillet cooked Milanesestyle.

Until 31 July, Rossini at Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit, Asoke Road, 0 2649 8641. BTS Asoke

26 June

Luxurious abalone

Guangdong-born chef, Mai Guangfan, known as “the prince of abalone,” will be whipping up his famed dishes at the China House on 30 June, with the special collaboration of Le Normandie’s Arnaud Dunand Sauthier.

26-30 June, The China House at Mandarin Oriental Bangkok, Charoenkrung Road, 0 2659 9000. BTS Saphan Taksin. B9,888, B8,888 for 30 June

27 June

Purple summer drinks

Up & Above bar at Okura Prestige takes inspiration from lavender fields to come up with cocktails like Violet Gin, and Tonic and Lavender Rosé Royale.

Until 30 September, Up & Above Bar at Okura Prestige, Wireless Road, 0 2687 9000. BTS Ploenchit

28 June

Four-hand, four-starred French fare

Chef Richard Ekkebus of two Michelin-starred Amber in Hong Kong teams up with Chef Arnaud Dunand Sauthier of two Michelin-starred Le Normandie for a special four-hand dinner.

28-29 June, Le Normandie at Mandarin Oriental Bangkok, Charoenkrung Road, 0 2659 9000. BTS Saphan Taksin. B5,500/6 course, B9,800/8 course

29 June

Fine omakase dinner

Issaya Cooking Studio hosts an omakase dinner by Chef Setsuo Funanashi and his wife Kazumi Funabashi of two Michelin-starred Edomaezushi Nikaku in Fukuoka on 29 and 30 June. The duo will also conduct a workshop on traditional edomae-style sushi (30 June) and Japanese sweets (1 July).

29 June-1 July, Issaya Cooking Studio at Central Embassy, Wireless Road, 08 4642 8552. MRT Ploenchit

30 June

Tiki takeover

Deepak Soni, the bar manager of Vertigo Too at the Banyan Tree, takes over the bar of Pink Flamingo to serve special tiki cocktails.

30 June, Vertigo Too Banyan Tree Bangkok, Sathorn, 08 1700 6079. MRT Lumpini