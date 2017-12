The Manhattan-born chain eatery Dean & Deluca gets all warmed up this Christmas with the launch of roasted goodies, and colorfully sprinkled drink selections to give you a glimpse of New York-style Christmas, suitable for festive gathering.

Chow down on Christmas staples like roasted turkey flavored by gravy and cranberry sauce (B595/B6,950 for whole); the succulent festive ham with an Asian punch of hoisin sauce (B320/B4,950); and roasted rib-eye with herbal note of rosemary and thyme paired nicely with beef gravy, scallion and ponzu sauce (B520). The roasts are also available in sandwiches.

You can also choose among six side selections to pair with your proteins as in the likes of Jalapeno Cornbread, the festive favorite with a fiery Mexican kick; Jasberry Cranberry Chestnut Stuffing, the health-conscious choice mixing multiple types of fruits, herbs and grains; Mixed Root Vegetable, a salad of baby potato, pumpkin, beetroot and carrots; as well as the Refreshing Cucumber Mint Salad and the classic Maple Bacon Roasted Brussel Sprout.

End your festive meal with an array of festive desserts. Our favorites go to the all-time classic pumpkin pie with addictive aroma from cinnamon and nutmeg (B95/B750 for whole), and the pecan pie with a chocolate add-on (B155/B1,200 for whole). Coffee fanatics can go festive with season drinks crafted for the occasion like the Toffee Cheesecake latte, inspired from the indulgent New York cheesecake; and Red Velvet Mocha which benefits from zesty cranberry sauce.

Note that the festive roasts are available only at all of its restaurants (MahaNakhon CUBE, Central Embassy, Emquartier and The Crystal), while desserts and Christmas drinks are available at all branches except ones at Suvannabhumi Airport and in Khao Yai.