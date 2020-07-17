Err offers an all-you-can-eat flash deal until this weekend

Err, Bo.lan’s sister restaurant known for casual Thai fare, is now selling an all-you-can-eat dining deal priced at B1,000 net, available until 19 July.

After relocated to the same compound as Bo.lan, the fuss-free Thai restaurant by chefs Duangporn “Bo” Songvisava and Dylan Jones is now offering flavorsome Thai meal using ingredients from sustainable producers and Bo.lan’s backyard garden to Sukhumvit folks. For the special free-flow deal, you’ll get to savor all food selection in the menu except the famous fried chicken skin. (However, you can order the dish separately. We recommend you reserve the dish in advance as it is available in limited portion). Drinks are not included in the deal.

Reservation is required. To book a table, call 0 2622 2292.

Err, Soi Sukhumvit 53. BTS Thonglor. Open Tue-Sun 11:30-15:00, 17:00-23:00

