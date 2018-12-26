Federbräu Red Feather Club x Time Out Bangkok @ Sathorn Square | 25 Dec

Last night we celebrated Christmas with live performance from duo Scrubb. Savour scrumptious international food from famous restaurants across the city, take a sip of cool drinks and enjoy the festive night out as Federbräu Red Feather Club x Time Out Bangkok continues to bring all the fun to Sathorn Square for a perfect after-work hangout. The event will be held until this Friday so come join us and let's celebrate together.

Read more information about the event at Federbräu Red Feather Club At Sathorn Square or Facebook pages of Federbräu and Time Out Bangkok.