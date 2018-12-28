Federbräu Red Feather Club x Time Out Bangkok @ Sathorn Square | 27 Dec

Last chance, Federbräu Red Feather Club x Time Out Bangkok will wrap up tonight! Celebrate last Friday of 2018 with us, chilling with friends and your love ones, listening to live music, eating delicious food and toasting a glass of cool drinks in the air. Don't know what to expect from the event? Check out pictures from last night as comedic duo Lipta hit the stage with their songs and humor.

Read more information about the event at Federbräu Red Feather Club At Sathorn Square or Facebook pages of Federbräu and Time Out Bangkok.