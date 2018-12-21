Get inspired this holiday season at Inspire Me MQDC

Co-working space? So last season. This season is all about co-inspirational space where like-minded individuals indulge in well-curated lifestyle offerings—from food to art—like the recently-opened Inspire Me MQDC at ICONSIAM, powered by real-estate developer Magnolia Quality Development Corporation Limited (MQDC).

To celebrate the launch during the festive season, Inspire Me MQDC will be decorated in the Winter Fairy Tale Christmas to keep up with the high spirit. The entire space has been turned into a Winter wonderland with unicorn figures, snow-covered pine trees, and walls depicting digital art by renowned local artist Seatapron “Painterbell” Korwanichakul, who’s spreading some love and inspiration through his creation this festive season.

In one corner, the Specialty Experience Bar brews you aromatic coffee from single-origin beans, such as locally-sourced beans from Thai Phatang, Nan as well as Best of Panama Cantar Don Tito Geisha Washed, which is one of the world’s most expensive kinds of coffee. Drip coffee? Checked. Nitro coffee? You’ve gotta try. What are the other highlights? You can also take a closer look at how Mavam Espresso, one of the world’s most expensive coffee machines valued at more than a million baht, brews you cuppa joe.

Looking for something to fill up your tummy? Inspire Me MQDC joins hands with French patisserie Paul to churn out various kinds of pastries and baked goods. Not a big fan of Western bites? They’ve got you covered. Its east-meets-west inspiration-provoking menu features creative creations like kanom buang (Thai crispy pancake) ice cream served with French butter crispy croissant (B150). Can’t make a decision? Worry not. Get yourself one of the combo sets (available in both Asian and Western styles) consisting of aplenty bite-sized snacks (B300).

To live up the festive vibes, Inspire Me MQDC, from now until the first week of January, also offers a special menu with festive-themed bites such as Frosty Snowflake (B140), a snow-like milky drink topped with white chocolate; and the lovely Naughty Snowman, a marshmallow decoration served with any hot drinks for free. Don’t forget to share your festive moments at "Inspire Me MQDC" on social media to win a chance to receive great prizes.

*Exclusive for residents of all MQDC: present your ID card to get a complimentary set of Asian or Western welcome menu.

Inspire Me MQDC, 1st Floor, Iconsiam. Open daily 10:00-22:00