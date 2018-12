Johnnie Walker and Siwilai City Club threw a party to celebrate traditional Molam music

Siwilai Tour, Siwilai's famed music series, was back last month with The Celebration of Molam Sound Presented by Johnnie Walker, a two-day party highlighting local music talents as well as international DJs. Headliners performing at the event included Four Tet and DJ NU-MARK, and Paradise Bangkok Molam International Band, Toomturn Molam Group, Kwanjit Sriprachan, and National Artist and legendary Molam artist Angkhnang Khunchai. Partygoers also got to enjoy whiskey-paring Isan-inspired dinners created by rising Thai chefs: Rarb's Chalermpon "Van" Rohitratana and Samuay & Sons' Weerawat “Num” Triyasenawat.

Check out what went down at the event here.

