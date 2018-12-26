Join the remarkable festive season at Central Phuket

While other Central stores around Thailand are putting on “smiles” to celebrate the festive season (thanks to their collaboration with the Smiley brand), traveler’s favorite Central Phuket steps up the fun game by decking out both of its buildings—the already-packed Central Festival Phuket and the newly-opened Central Phuket Floresta—in a unique hybrid style that presents the best of both worlds: the exotic Thai aesthetics and the Christmas wonderland.

Your favorite Christmas icons—from polar bear, reindeer, peacock and penguin to candlesticks and bells—take over the complex, showcased alongside local-inspired art pieces such as Sino-Portuguese tiles and wickerwork installations. Of all the eye-popping pieces, the massive “The Remarkable Christmas Tree,” the tallest of its kind on Phuket island, is a photo you can’t miss to snap (lots of) photos with.

Don’t know where to start? We have gathered you the three highlights you gotta check out.

The Remarkable Christmas Tree

Located at the the plaza in front of Central Phuket Floresta, this Phuket’s tallest Christmas tree is perhaps the biggest highlight of the festivity. Inspired by the aesthetics of Phuket’s unique Sino-Portuguese culture, the Instaready Christmas tree is composed of the Christmas figures you could imagine: Santa, the reindeer, and many more.

Christmas Tree

On the ground floor of Central Phuket Floresta, the glittering gold-ish Christmas tree stands tall in the midst of the festive air, hugging by hundreds of Christmas characters, ornaments and local-inspired decorations.

Penguin candlesticks

Also located on the ground floor of Central Phuket Floresta, the penguins have been transformed into Hanukkah candlestick that brings in the festive vibes into the mall, offering you unlimited photo ops.

Coming to Phuket for the New Year break and looking for a cool place to countdown to 2019? Look no further than Central Phuket. The mega complex is hosting Central Phuket International Countdown 2019 event on New Year’s Eve. Set to be one of Thailand’s largest countdown events, “The Remarkable Landmark of Phuket Countdown” promises to blow your mind with spectacular light-and-sound shows, a series of music showdowns of famous Thai artists (Ben Chalatit vs. Mariam Grey, Film Bongkoj vs. Ghost Band, etc). You’ll also get to groove to the tunes from international spinners, including DJ Camine from South Korea, DJ White Noise from Italy and and DJ Lee Van William from the UK.

The countdown event also marks the first full-scale concert by local boy band of the moment 9x9. Get ready to sing, dance and scream with Thailand’s sweethearts: Lapat "Third" Ngamchaweng , Sivakorn "Porsche" Adulsuttikul, Chonlathorn "Captain" Kongyingyong, Krissanapoom "Jaylerr" Pibulsonggram, Thanapob "Tor" Leeratanakachorn, Teeradon "Jamyjamess" Supapunpinyo, Jackrin "Jackie" Kungwankiatichai, Paris "Ice" Intarakomalyasut, and Vachirawich "Ryu" Aranthanawong. So don’t miss Central Phuket International Countdown 2019 event on 31 December, from 6pm until midnight.