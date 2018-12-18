Look up! Magnolias Ratchadamri skyscraper is all lit up with state-of-the-art 3D mapping as Beautiful Bangkok 2019 festival returns for the second year

Let the festive season begin! Magnolia Quality Development Corporation Limited (MQDC) kicks off the holidays by bringing back Beautiful Bangkok, its signature light display that illuminates one of MQDC’s prime properties. Every night throughout the last two weeks of December, Magnolias Ratchadamri Boulevard will be irradiated with 3D mapping projections for a vibrant light and sound extravaganza supported by Ratchaprasong Square Trade Association (RSTA).

Beautiful Bangkok 2019 @Magnolias Ratchadamri Boulevard: The Symphony of Happiness will (unlike last year’s event which highlighted the creations of foreign visual designers) shine the spotlight on local talent, including P7, Mue Bon, Pai Lactobacillus, Tikkywow, Keep Your Eyes On, TRK, and Bonus TMC. Each visual artist or collective will take turns painting the soaring building with breathtaking 3D art from 18 to 31 December.

Let’s take a closer look at this year’s featured artists and their thrilling creations before we get to see them put up on the building.

The 3D mapping event will be displayed for public seven rounds every evening at 19:00, 19:20, 19:40, 20:00, 20:20, 20:40 and 21:00 (except for the opening night which the shows will start at 19:20 and end at 21:20). Moreover on New Year’s Eve, there will be a special countdown at 23:55.

So you’re wondering where are the best spots to get the coolest shots of the lights? You’ve gotta take pics from afar. Here are some of the recommended locations: Heaven Bangkok, 19th floor of Zen; Centara Grand’s Red Sky; 18th floor of Gaysorn Village; Central World; Ratchaprasong intersection skywalk; the bridge between Amarin Plaza and Grand Hyatt Erawan; Siam and Chit Lom BTS skywalk; Central World and Gaysorn Village crossing bridge; and a skywalk in front of Wat Pathum temple to enjoy the show.

Been seeing the Magnolias Ratchadamri Boulevard all lit up these days? That’s because the teaser of the light exhibit has been kicked off, and you’re more than welcome to check it out from aforementioned recommended spots, and don’t miss to return to catch the official Beautiful Bangkok lights that will be put up between 18 and 31 December. Trust us, it will definitely be more jaw-droppingly beautiful!