Marriott to organize Thailand's largest charity golf day in Phuket this Oct

Phuket will be buzzing with golfers from across Thailand on Friday October 21, 2022, as Marriott Bonvoy hosts the inaugural Southern Thailand Charity Golf Day at Blue Canyon Country Club. More meaningful than a regular golf tournament, all proceeds from this event will help to support local children through the Asia Center Foundation Phuket and Operation Smile Thailand.

“A fun, engaging golf day is the perfect way to bring the business and golfing communities together to give children a brighter future. Marriott’s International Business Councils are formed in markets where there are multiple hotels to support the communities they operate in, and this inaugural golf day and the money raised will help to give underprivileged kids the future they deserve.” said, Mr. Brad Edman, Multi-Property Vice President Phuket and General Manager at Renaissance Phuket Resort & Spa.

All golfers will be welcomed with an amazing goodie bag from Marriott Bonvoy including a premium golf shirt, shoe bag, golf hat and balls. They will then be able to experience a full-filled golf day with light bites and refreshments from Marriott Bonvoy on Wheels food trucks, plus entertainment, fun competitions and surprises across 18 holes with over THB 2 million in prizes! This will be followed by an awards dinner where attendees can connect with like-minded friends and place their bids in live, silent charity auctions.

Registration is open from now until October 16th, at the price of THB 3,300 for Blue Canyon members and THB 3,800 for all other guests. For more information and to register for this unmissable event, please contact Blue Canyon Country Club at proshop@bluecanyonphuket.com, call +66 (0) 81 894 9274 or chat via LineOA @bluecanyoncc.

