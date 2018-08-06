The world’s most Michelin-starred chef Joël Robuchon has passed away

After the sad departure of Anthony Bourdain earlier this year, the star-studded Joël Robuchon has reportedly died from cancer at aged 73.

The French culinary genius is known as the chef who earned the most Michelin stars with empire of restaurants all over the world including the one Michelin-starred L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon at MahaNakhon CUBE.

Crowned “the chef of the century” in 1990, Robuchon was celebrated for his creativity and playfulness to fine-dining French fare.