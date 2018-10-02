Three Portuguese chefs team up to deliver show-stopping modern rendition of their national fare

Nelson Amorim, Bangkok-based Portuguese-born head chef of Il Fumo, welcomes Lisbon-hailing chef Alexandre Silva of one-Michelin-starred Portuguese institution Loco Restaurant and chef Antonio Amorim, chef Nelson’s brother and the proprietor of the famous Fábrica Pastel de Feijão to his kitchen this month. The three chefs will be putting their hands on Portuguese culinary heritage and giving it a modern interpretation at Il Fumo.

Chef Silva’s portfolio includes a training at the three-Michelin-starred El Cellar de Can Roca in Spain (the establishment was ranked the best restaurant in the world in World’s 50 Best Restaurants list in 2013 and 2015) before venturing onto open his own restaurant Alexandre Silva no Mercado in partnership with Time Out Lisbon, and Loco Restaurant which garnered with one Michelin star.

An older brother of chef Nelson, chef Antonio Amorim has been active in Portuguese culinary for twenty years with experiences in establishments like one-starred Feitoria in Lisbon and two-starred Vila Joya in Algarve. He is now running a popular patisserie in Lisbon Fábrica Pastel de Feijão, which is famous for his rendition of, as the name suggests, Portuguese red bean cake.

The three chefs will team up to serve a spectacular seven-course menu for two dinners only on 10 and 11 October at Il Fumo. For reservation, call 0 2286 8833.