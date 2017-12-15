Time Out says: Mekhong cocktail ended Michelin Guide Bangkok Gala dinner on a high finale

The debutant Michelin Guide Bangkok awarded 17 restaurants in the city with Michelin stars at the exquisite gala dinner at Siam Kempinski hotel in the evening of 6th December. At the prestigious events, Mekhong, the spirit of Thailand, was given an opportunity to present two Mekhong-based welcome drinks, as well as a finale cocktail pairing that ended the soirée impressively.

For the final savory dish of the evening, chef Thaninthorn “Noom” Chantrawan, the head chef of the one Michelin-starred establishment Chim by Siam Wisdom dished out an impressive sugar cane smoked duck with somsa and mango. Serving on the side is Mekhong’s signature blend, Mekhong Thai Sabai. The sweet and sour flavor that has been brought to another level by the spirit elevated the flavorful dish.