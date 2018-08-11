World Gourmet Festival is making a comeback this year with 13 of the world’s best chefs

World Gourmet Festival is making a return to Anantara Siam Hotel again this year for its 19th edition, from 3-9 September, with the one of this year’s biggest gathering of Michelin-starred chefs worldwide.

13 chefs from 12 restaurant will be making appearance and host a total of 24 dinners at the hotel's long-standing dining outlets. The chefs worth a watch in the line-up includes Jose Avillez, the Portuguese chef who runs Belcanto, the only eatery with two Michelin stars in Lisbon, Portugal; French chef Bernard Back of Toulouse’s Le Puits Saint-Jacques who has been praised for his meticulous approach to staple produce of Southern France; and Jeong Ho Kim from Jungsik restaurant in Seoul, where classic Korean fare is merged with contemporary culinary techniques.

Famed British chocolatier Paul A Young will also lead a chocolate-making masterclass, while talented sommelier Seju Yang will conduct sake masterclass.

For full schedule and reservation, visit https://www.worldgourmetfestival.asia/