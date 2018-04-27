World-renowned Peruvian master chef to cook in Bangkok for three nights only

Mandarin Oriental’s fine-dining establishment Lord Jim's (0 2659 9000) will be welcoming critically-acclaimed Peruvian chef Gastón Acurio who is tasked to entice your palate with his modern interpretation of Peruvian cuisine from 17-19 May.

Chef Gastón Acurio is one of the new waves of Peruvian chefs, who have been making their native culinary heritage respectable in the world’s culinary stage. The mustard-colored, colonial-style Astrid y Gaston in Lima has become the country’s staple dining destination, recently named the 33rd best restaurant in World’s 50 Best Restaurants list.

At Lord Jim's, chef Acurio will deliver a five- and seven-course dinner (B3,500/B4,800) that delves into the taste of his motherland, fused with a modern edge. Expect dishes like king crab ceviche with sea urchin, clam and scallop; braised boneless lamp hind with quinoa tamales as well as Peruvian famed Nikkei-style creations (Japanese and Peruvian fusion grub) like Ahi tuna tataki with dashi and leche de tigre.