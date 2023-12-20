Best NYE drinks according to Boston's best bartenders

As we count down the days to bid adieu to 2023, it’s time to think about how to celebrate on December 31. Before crafting New Year’s resolutions, you need to wrap up 2023 by figuring out what to do, where to dine, and what to drink on NYE in and around Boston. We reached out to nine Boston beverage aficionados to see what they will be mixing and pouring to toast the New Year, so read on for their favorite New Year's Eve cocktails. But if you’re still searching for ideas, check out these parties and fancy restaurants around Boston to celebrate on the last day of the year.

Ben Sandroff, Atlántico

Courtesy

Tequila por mi Amante

This cocktail first appeared in Charles H. Baker’s Gentleman’s Companion in 1939. It calls for infusing a Blanco or reposado tequila with summer strawberries at the peak of ripeness. “We start our version in the summertime when the strawberries are at their sweetest, we flash freeze them before putting them and then infuse the concentrate into a blend of mezcal and tequila around Thanksgiving. We let it infuse for 4 weeks just in time for the holidays… a delicious taste of summer in the dead of winter,” says Ben Sandroff, Atlántico bartender.

Jahaziel, Revere Hotel b artender

Courtesy

RG Old Fashioned

“We welcome the New Year with our special RG Old Fashioned, featuring Whistle Pig 10-Year Rye, Bogart's Bitters, and Demerara syrup. This luxurious blend offers a rich, spicy kick, ideal for toasting to new beginnings. It's more than just a drink; it's a statement of elegance as you step into the new year,” says Jahaziel, Revere Hotel Bartender.

Courtesy

Peanut Butter Cup Martini

"Reese's cups are my favorite candy, so how do I turn this into a fun night out? Along came the Peanut Butter Cup Martini!!! I love this cocktail; it will be a festive way to toast 2024! The Peanut butter cup martini is a Peanut butter and chocolate twist on an espresso martini: 2 oz of screwball peanut butter whiskey, 1 oz vanilla vodka, 1 oz creme de cacao, 1 oz baileys,” says Danny Gardner, Bar Manager at Loretta's Last Call.

Emily Simons, Four Seasons Hotel One Dalton Street Lead b artender

Courtesy

Rum Away with Me

The “Rum Away with Me” is a Pistachio and banana Mai Tai that transports you in even the coldest of months to a beautiful tropical destination. “The drink pays homage to the classic with a trendy approach. It is the kind of drink that I would want to enjoy with my friends and family on vacation or just relaxing,” says Emily Simons, Four Seasons Hotel One Dalton Street Lead Bartender.

Roy Ribitzky, Woods Hill Pier 4

Courtesy

Farmer's Whim

“This winter we are showcasing our WHF Elderberries in a classy cocktail worthy of ringing in the New Year: Sipsmith Lemon Drizzle Gin, a housemade Elderberry Cordial, organic cane sugar, freshly squeezed lemon juice, and egg white. This beverage has a great balance of tart dark fruit from the elderberries, acidic lemon zest, and sweetness from the organic sugar. I like how even non-gin drinkers find this latest Farmer's Whim an approachable cocktail,” says Roy Ribitzky, Bartender at Woods Hill Pier 4,” says Roy Ribitzky, Bartender at Woods Hill Pier 4.

Courtesy

The Bijou

Chesna’s favorite drink is a Bijou, the jewel cocktail. It is equal parts gin (diamond), sweet vermouth (ruby) and green chartreuse (emerald). The key to the perfect Bijou is a high-quality vermouth and to stir it vigorously. “I like to stir it longer than most drinks so that it is extra cold and perfectly diluted. It looks beautiful in a chilled martini glass and tastes even better. After a long New Year’s Eve spent popping champagne, it is best enjoyed as a nightcap. Herbaceous and strong, sip slow while reflecting on the year past and to come,” says Ben Chesna, Wine + Beverage Director of The Banks, Bistro du Midi and Harvest.

Hugo Bensimon, Wine Director and Advanced Sommelier Grill 23

Courtesy

The Paper Plane

My favorite drink is a cocktail known as a Paper Plane. I usually make it with Rye Whiskey instead of Bourbon. It’s 1oz of Rye, Amaro Nonino, Lemon Juice, and Aperol. It’s the best combination of citrus-forward/refreshing cocktail that has a ton of spice from the Rye. It can be enjoyed either before, during, or after a meal!

Lou Charbonneau, Beverage Director of Hecate

Courtesy

Malört Spritz

This season Charbonneau will be toasting with a modified Malört Spritz. “Why not make it a wild ride to end the year and even to begin the new one with? What could go wrong? It can only get better from here,” he says. “It's my favorite right now because sometimes you just want something offensive and bitter. Sometimes you introduce it to some friends to round them out. Malört, retsina and grapefruit soda. It all melds quite nicely together, between the bitterness and crisp fruity tones. Garnish with a 'donkey olive.' Yes that's a real thing,” says Lou Charbonneau, Beverage Director of Hecate.

Courtesy

Thank You

One of Sejdiu’s favorite drinks is appropriately called “Thank You.” The cocktail is made with diplomatico rum, velvet falernum, grapefruit, lime, coconut, grapefruit, lime, and coconut. The rum boasts a signature smoothness and the velvet falarnum liqueur displays flavors of lime, almond, vanilla, ginger, and clove. “It’s an essential component in many Caribbean-inspired cocktails like this one which immediately makes you feel like you’re on a vacation in the tropics or chilling on a Caribbean island. And who doesn’t want to feel like that on New Year’s Eve when winter is just starting to descend upon us here in Boston? It’s a great way to ring in the New Year with those you care about most,” says Benit Sejdiu, Bartender at Bambara Kitchen & Bar.