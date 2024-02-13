Book a romantic staycation at the Ritz-Carlton Boston this winter

When it comes to hospitality, The Ritz-Carlton brand is synonymous with excellence. In Boston, this commitment to exceptional service is epitomized in their Club Lounge—a haven within the hotel available when you book certain rooms and suites. Treat your special someone this Valentine’s Day or any day this winter to a staycation that is sure to shrug off the winter blues at the Ritz-Carlton Boston.

Photograph: Courtesy Ritz-Carlton Boston

General Manager William Bunce describes the Club Lounge as, “Our guests tend to think of the Club Lounge as an oasis that's often referred to as a 'hotel within a hotel,' where a dedicated concierge attends to their needs in a well-appointed, relaxed lounge setting. Since guests enjoy lingering in this space, for work or pleasure, it was critical that it look and feel like ‘home.’”

Photograph: Courtesy Ritz-Carlton Boston

The Lounge offers an array of complimentary amenities, including breakfast, light snacks, and beverages throughout the day, as well as access to high-speed Wi-Fi and private workstations. Additionally, guests enjoy complimentary access to the Equinox Sports Club, ensuring that their wellness needs are fully met during their stay. This winter there are some extra goodies available in the Club Lounge on certain days of the week. From seasonal craft cocktails to indulgent chocolate fondue and morning mimosas, these experiences are offered to spark just a little extra joy this winter.

Seasonal Craft Cocktails

Picture yourself on a Thursday evening, nestled in the cozy confines of the Club Lounge, as expert mixologists from the Avery Bar shake up a selection of craft cocktails.

Milk Chocolate Fondue

Fridays become even sweeter when they bring out the Milk Chocolate Fondue in the Lounge. Indulge in the decadence of melted chocolate paired with an array of sweet and savory dipping items, including Brown Butter Financier, Belgium waffles, fresh fruits, and more.

Sunday Morning Mimosas

Begin your Sunday in style with a glass of bubbly served alongside freshly squeezed orange or grapefruit juice, garnished with strawberries and raspberries. This delightful morning ritual is sure to set the tone for a leisurely day ahead.

Whether celebrating Valentine's Day or planning a romantic evening on the town, The Ritz-Carlton Boston continues to set the standard for hospitality in the heart of Downtown Boston. And when you opt for a room with Club Lounge access, your stay just gets that much more special thanks to all these complimentary activations and offerings throughout the week. So if you are looking for a fun staycation idea, book a night or two at the Ritz in Downtown Boston to have not only the whole city at your fingertips, but also this sweet perk right inside the hotel!

