Boston
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Boston fireworks
Photograph: Shutterstock

Boston ranked 43rd best city in the world

Do you agree?

JQ Louise
Written by
JQ Louise
Advertising

Time Out polled readers globally on their favorite cities in the world and Boston came in at number 43. Do you agree?

But what makes a city great? Some would say it’s all about buzzing neighbourhoods, great food and drink scene and a fun selection of things to do. But others may focus on the happiness of its locals, access to green space and the sense of community in that city. Time Out takes a range of metrics into account when surveying readers and the results this year listed NYC in the number one spot! But let’s think about all the reasons why Boston is a pretty great place to live. 

Boston Hotels, Envoy Hotel, Time Out Boston
Courtesy: Booking.com

Our beautiful neighborhoods

Beacon Hill fall foliage
Photograph: Courtesy GBCVB/Kyle KleinBeacon Hill fall foliage

If you’re looking for charming neighborhoods, iconic landmarks and sometimes overbearing accents, you’ve come to the right place. Between strolling the historic Freedom Trail, exploring the Museum of Fine Arts and eating your way through the North End, the list of things to do in Boston is endless.

Best things to do in Boston

Boston summer, skyline, Charles River
Danica Chang / Shutterstock.com

Whether you come to our city to watch a Red Sox game at America’s oldest ballpark, Fenway Park or take a scenic stroll along the Charles River Esplanade, there is so much to do in Boston.

Best restaurants in Boston

prima boston
Courtesy

Boston may be known for baked beans and lobster rolls, but our food scene is so much more. We have hot young chefs mixing up the scene, we have heavy hitters serving up fine dining and we have authentic international flavors in so many hidden gems around town. Come try them all in the Hub.

Why visit now

Raffles boston
Photograph: Courtesy Raffles

There are always lots of reasons to visit Boston, but 2024 is our year. The Back Bay just became home to the first Raffles in North America – a pretty knock-out pad to base yourself at while you get stuck into Boston’s better-than-ever restaurant scene.

Share the story

You may also like
You may also like
Advertising

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.