Boston ranked 43rd best city in the world

Time Out polled readers globally on their favorite cities in the world and Boston came in at number 43. Do you agree?

But what makes a city great? Some would say it’s all about buzzing neighbourhoods, great food and drink scene and a fun selection of things to do. But others may focus on the happiness of its locals, access to green space and the sense of community in that city. Time Out takes a range of metrics into account when surveying readers and the results this year listed NYC in the number one spot! But let’s think about all the reasons why Boston is a pretty great place to live.

Courtesy: Booking.com

Our beautiful neighborhoods

Photograph: Courtesy GBCVB/Kyle Klein Beacon Hill fall foliage

If you’re looking for charming neighborhoods, iconic landmarks and sometimes overbearing accents, you’ve come to the right place. Between strolling the historic Freedom Trail, exploring the Museum of Fine Arts and eating your way through the North End, the list of things to do in Boston is endless.

Danica Chang / Shutterstock.com

Whether you come to our city to watch a Red Sox game at America’s oldest ballpark, Fenway Park or take a scenic stroll along the Charles River Esplanade, there is so much to do in Boston.

Courtesy

Boston may be known for baked beans and lobster rolls, but our food scene is so much more. We have hot young chefs mixing up the scene, we have heavy hitters serving up fine dining and we have authentic international flavors in so many hidden gems around town. Come try them all in the Hub.

Why visit now

Photograph: Courtesy Raffles

There are always lots of reasons to visit Boston, but 2024 is our year. The Back Bay just became home to the first Raffles in North America – a pretty knock-out pad to base yourself at while you get stuck into Boston’s better-than-ever restaurant scene.