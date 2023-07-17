Think pink with these Barbie cocktails at Time Out Market Boston

It is the week of pink! With the release of the Barbie movie imminent we are all thinking pink. “Barbie” hits theaters on July 21 and it is expected to be the blockbuster of the summer. At Time Out Market Boston we are celebrating with a special set of pink cocktails so we can all get in the Barbie state of mind.

We'll be running the following "Drink Pink" menu from July 20-25 for the Barbie movie release. Barbie cocktails aren't just about the aesthetics; they are also about celebrating the fun and confident spirit that Barbie represents so swing by to say ‘Hey Barbie’!

Barbie Cocktails

Rosa Paloma

The Rosa Paloma is made with Codigo 1530 Rosa Tequila, Grapefruit Soda and lime and is $14. Try this refreshing cocktail at either of our two indoor bars.

Photograph: Courtesy Nicole Melich

Guava Colada

The Guava Colada can be found at our Daiquiri Deck outside on the patio. Made with White Rum, Pink Guava, Pineapple, Coconut and Lime, this cocktail is a fun pink treat.

Photograph: Courtesy Nicole Melich

Barbie-themed Wine

We also have some special rosé wines this week that are worth a try as well!

Sparkling Brut Rose - McBride Sisters - Hawk's Bay, NZ $10 GL / $40 Bottle

Zweigelt Rose - Eschenhof Holzer - Wagram, AU $10 GL / $40 Bottle

Photograph: Courtesy Nicole Melich

And if you don’t want to wait until the 20th for some fun summer drinks, Wednesday is also National Daiquiri Day so swing by the Daiquiri Deck for a fun celebration. Luckily the weather looks nice and hot so a few refreshing drinks will certainly be in order!