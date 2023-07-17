Best daiquiris in Boston

Wednesday, July 19 is apparently National Daiquiri Day! According to whom, we’re not really sure, but we don’t need much of a push to enjoy this refreshing summer drink that’s served up or frozen. A rum-based cocktail that was reportedly invented by an American mining engineer named Jennings Cox, at a small bar in Cuba in the early 1900s. After running out of gin, Cox opted for a rum-based cocktail instead, and a legendary drink was born. While the original daiquiri recipe called for white rum, lime juice, and sugar, today there are many flavors and varieties to choose from, and here in Boston, we’ve found a few of our favorites to help you celebrate.

Recommended: Full guide to the best things to do in Boston