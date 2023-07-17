Boston
daiquiri truck boston
Photograph: Courtesy Nicole Melich

Best daiquiris in Boston

Whether you like a classic, frozen or flavored version, we have found the best daiquiris around town.

Tanya Edwards
Wednesday, July 19 is apparently National Daiquiri Day! According to whom, we’re not really sure, but we don’t need much of a push to enjoy this refreshing summer drink that’s served up or frozen. A rum-based cocktail that was reportedly invented by an American mining engineer named Jennings Cox, at a small bar in Cuba in the early 1900s. After running out of gin, Cox opted for a rum-based cocktail instead, and a legendary drink was born. While the original daiquiri recipe called for white rum, lime juice, and sugar, today there are many flavors and varieties to choose from, and here in Boston, we’ve found a few of our favorites to help you celebrate. 

Recommended: Full guide to the best things to do in Boston

Time Out Market Boston
Hit the Daiquiri Deck
Photograph: Courtesy Nicole Melich

Hit the Daiquiri Deck

  • Restaurants
  • Drinking

Celebrate National Daiquiri Day at Time Out Market Boston on Wednesday, July 19, from 6pm and 7pm. Enjoy a Salsa demonstration, sample a variety of rums, savor Frozen Daiquiri samples. The new Daiquiri Deck at Time Out Market Boston is the perfect place to enjoy Daiquiri Day this year. Get your FREE ticket now to make the most of summer in Boston on our spacious patio!

Best daiquiris in Boston

Coppa

  • 5 out of 5 stars
  • Restaurants
  • Italian
  • South End
  • price 3 of 4

Yes, the South End Italian favorite has a daiquiri, and it’s delicious. The Daiquiri di Volo has a bit of Italian flair, and is made with Dos Maderas rum, Short Path amaro, lime and demerara. Pair it with a pizza on the patio, and enjoy the notes of amaro underneath the lime and rum.

Drink
Photograph: Susie Kushner

Drink

  • 5 out of 5 stars
  • Bars
  • Cocktail bars
  • Seaport District
  • price 3 of 4

While this lower than street level bar in Fort Point doesn’t have a cocktail list, if you ask the bartenders for their take on a classic daiquiri, they absolutely will deliver with a heady, bright cocktail that’s perfect for a hot summer night.

Game On!
Courtesy

Game On!

  • Bars
  • Sports Bars
  • Fenway/Kenmore
  • price 2 of 4

This Fenway sports bar has two frozen daiquiri options to keep you feeling cool this week. The Strawberry Daiquiri with Bacardi, strawberry pure fresh lime juice; frozen to perfection; and the Miami Vice, a combo house made strawberry frozen daiquiri and pina colada. Both are $16.

Hojoko
Photograph: Kristin Tieg

Hojoko

  • 5 out of 5 stars
  • Restaurants
  • Japanese
  • Fenway/Kenmore
  • price 3 of 4

Our favorite Japanese tavern serving sake, also makes a killer daiquiri. The Okinawan Pineapple Daiquiri is made with Grander 12-year-old run, pineapple, ancho peppers, lime and Okinawan black sugar. If the interplay between spicy and sweet in your cocktail is your thing, grab one of these $15 beverages.

Union Oyster House
Courtesy

Union Oyster House

  • Restaurants
  • Seafood
  • Quincy Market
  • price 3 of 4

One of Boston's most famous restaurants, Union Oyster House (established in 1826) lays claim to being America's oldest restaurant. It was also a favorite of the Kennedy clan, with a booth dedicated to President John F. Kennedy. According to owner Joe Milano, "JFK, an American icon, was known to enjoy a drink or two. The daiquiri was one of his favorite drinks he enjoyed at the Union Oyster House and is made the same way today as it was then.” The classic daiquiri is made with white rum, fresh squeezed lime juice and a house made simple syrup.

Woods Hill Table
Courtesy

Woods Hill Table

  • Restaurants
  • Contemporary American
  • price 3 of 4

The Concord branch of this sustainable, organic restaurant is serving a Never Ending Daiquiri that is made with barrel aged rum, lime, never ending olio and nutmeg.The cocktail gets its name from the delicious homemade syrup made with any excess lemon, lime, grapefruit and oranges that are prepped for culinary or garnishes. It's a bright and refreshing summer sipper!

