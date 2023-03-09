Boston
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
matt damon southie house good will hunting
Photograph: Courtesy Zilow

You can now rent Matt Damon’s Good Will Hunting triple decker

If you can afford it!

JQ Louise
Tanya Edwards
Edited by
JQ Louise
Written by
Tanya Edwards
Advertising

Southie’s changed a lot since Good Will Hunting graced the big screen back in 1997. The rents have gone up, there are a lot more swanky coffee shops and restaurants and it’s a lot harder to find a place to live in the buzzing ‘hood. 

However, the building Matt Damon’s character – the Will Hunting of the movie’s title, who worked as a Massachusetts Institute of Technology janitor and had a gift for mathematics  – called home is on the market, reports Boston.com. Damon starred alongside Robin Williams and Ben Affleck in the Academy Award winning film.

Matt Damon’s Good Will Hunting Triple Decker
Photograph: Courtesy Zillow

Located at 190 W. Sixth St., the second floor unit is listed for an eye-watering $4,500 a month. Fans of the movie probably won’t recognize the home, which has undergone a pretty major transformation in the past 26 years, much like the rest of the neighborhood. 

The rental property, which you can view on Zillow, is actually the second floor of the triple-decker. Damon’s character lived on the first floor in the film. It’s quite a jaw dropper, with two bedrooms and two bathrooms over 1,000 square feet. The unit features a kitchen awash in natural light with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a wine refrigerator, and breakfast bar.

Matt Damon’s Good Will Hunting Triple Decker
Photograph: Courtesy Zillow

There’s also an open-concept living room featuring a gas fireplace surrounded by wainscotting, and a dining area that opens to a classic triple-decker private deck that’s great for entertaining.

Perhaps the biggest bonus for any Bostonian? Will Hunting’s apartment comes with dedicated parking, taking away one massive Southie headache. The new tenant will have to pay for heat, hot water, cooking gas, and electricity. Pets aren’t permitted.

Matt Damon’s Good Will Hunting Triple Decker
Photograph: Courtesy Zillow

The 1997 film, written by Damon and Affleck, has plenty of other iconic sites you can visit in Boston. Stop by MIT, where Damon worked, for a free tour. If you’re lucky enough to snag the apartment, you can make the L Street Tavern, one of the best Irish pubs in the city, your local hangout just like Will and Chuckie in the movie. 

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

    The best things in life are free.

    Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!