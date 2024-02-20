One of the older—and most famous—Irish pubs in the city, the Black Rose plays its part well; photos of martyred patriots adorn the walls, and flags from every Irish county hang from the ceiling. But the true selling point for this Irish-staffed spot is the nightly program of live, traditional music. If you’re up for a rowdy, Guinness-fueled sing-along with friendly locals and tourists, this is the place to go to.
We’ve got Irish pride – and pubs – to spare. Not only do the best Irish pubs in Boston offer affordable pints of beer—properly poured—and a lively atmosphere, but some also double as the best sports bars around town. Many also serve praiseworthy comfort food and host some of the best trivia nights or live music found throughout the Hub. Whether you are looking for a place for St. Patrick’s Day or just next Friday night, visit one of these classic Boston watering holes.
