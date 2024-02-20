Boston
Bangers and Mash
Photograph: Shutterstock

The best Irish pubs in Boston

Grab a spot by the fire or pull up to the bar at one of these cozy, classic pubs.

JQ Louise
Tanya Edwards
Edited by
JQ Louise
Written by
Tanya Edwards
We’ve got Irish pride – and pubs – to spare.  Not only do the best Irish pubs in Boston offer affordable pints of beer—properly poured—and a lively atmosphere, but some also double as the best sports bars around town. Many also serve praiseworthy comfort food and host some of the best trivia nights or live music found throughout the Hub. Whether you are looking for a place for St. Patrick’s Day or just next Friday night, visit one of these classic Boston watering holes.

RECOMMENDED: Full guide to the best bars in boston

Best Irish pubs Boston

Black Rose
© Michael Ascanio Peguero

1. Black Rose

  • Bars
  • Quincy Market
  • price 2 of 4

One of the older—and most famous—Irish pubs in the city, the Black Rose plays its part well; photos of martyred patriots adorn the walls, and flags from every Irish county hang from the ceiling. But the true selling point for this Irish-staffed spot is the nightly program of live, traditional music. If you’re up for a rowdy, Guinness-fueled sing-along with friendly locals and tourists, this is the place to go to.

Read more

2. Emmet's Irish Pub and Restaurant

  • Restaurants
  • American
  • Beacon Hill

Located right around the corner from the State House and the Common, this Beacon Hill establishment is the perfect place to grab some hearty Irish fare and some equally satisfying drinks. Emmets celebrates typical Irish cuisine, offers pub staples like fish and chips, chicken curry dinners and a selection of customary pies—shepherd’s pie, beef and Guinness pie and chicken pot pie, to be exact. In addition to expertly poured pints of Guinness, this place celebrates its Irish coffee, which can be made with its very own brand of whiskey. Folks gather here for live music after work—or for brunch on the weekends, when they can order morning classics like a full Irish breakfast and corned beef hash. 

Read more
Book online
The Dubliner
Photograph: Courtesy Dubliner

3. The Dubliner

  • Bars
  • Beacon Hill

Boston’s newest, and possibly most ambitious, Irish pub opened in 2022. You won’t find chicken fingers or even corned beef and cabbage here, but instead a traditional Irish menu created by chef Aidan Mc Gee of Ireland’s county Donegal that’s heavy on seasonal favorites such as house-smoked salmon, Scotch eggs and hearty terrines, plus Mc Gee’s famous Sunday roasts.  Perfect pours of Guinness in house designed glasses along with bespoke cocktails will get the fun flowing, and the expansive space – there’s a lively pub side and a more relaxed lounge side – has quickly become a favorite for rooting on favorite football clubs and enjoying traditional Irish music.

Read more
The Burren
Photograph: Todd Van Hoosear

4. The Burren

  • Bars
  • Pubs
  • Somerville
  • price 2 of 4

Probably the most popular Irish pub on that side of the river, this Davis Square mainstay has been keeping Tufts students and local residents well lubricated for years. Pop in on a sunny afternoon, and you’ll find wood-slatted floors and a gentle light pouring through the window, which is the perfect atmosphere for tucking into bowls of beef stew, sipping pints of Guinness (or any number of local brews) and listening to informal Irish seisiúns.

Read more
5. Irish Village

  • Bars
  • Pubs
  • Allston/Brighton

This welcoming Brighton pub is a neighborhood staple situated on Market Street, and a home away from home for many locals. It boasts all of the basics of your favorite watering hole: a casual atmosphere crammed with convivial crowds; a central bar made of dark wood; dart boards and big-screen TVs fit for game night, whether you’re watching football or football. They pour all of the classic drinks you’ve come to love—pints of draft Guinness, whiskey-laced Irish coffee and hot toddies. Pull up a stool by the bartender or crash on one of the comfy leather chairs set up in the corner.

Read more
Brendan Behan Pub
Photograph: Michael Ascanio Peguero

6. Brendan Behan Pub

  • Bars
  • Jamaica Plain
  • price 1 of 4

Named after the Irish playwright, Behan’s is not a fancy place—it’s small and dimly lit, with only chips for a small bite—but that’s part of its charm. Locals love it because it’s dog friendly, has fun food pop-ups (burritos, fresh oysters and sushi have featured recently) and the back patio is a perfect hang on a warm spring or summer day.

Read more
7. Eire Pub

  • Bars
  • Downtown

For more than 50 years, Eire Pub has been a fixture within Dorchester’s Adams Village neighborhood. Originally, this old school establishment was exclusively a “men’s bar,” but nowadays, all are welcome any day of the week. The kitchen serves New England style comfort food—think corned beef sandwiches, meatloaf dinners and American chop suey—while the bar offers 11 tap beers, so you can pick your pint of preference. While certainly a go-to amongst locals, Eire Pub has also seen its share of famous faces over the course of its history, including Presidents Reagan and Clinton, who lifted a pint with locals in hopes of winning their votes. The pub also featured in the South Boston episode of Anthony Bourdain’s No Reservations.

Read more

8. The Corrib Pub & Restaurant

Owned by the same family as the Corrib in Brighton, the West Roxbury outpost offers many of the same, with cozy corners – complete with a fireplace –  to tuck into, hearty favorites like traditional shepherds pie and fish and chips and a perfect pour of Guinness. Stop in on Monday and Thursday evenings and show off your skills at game night and try the tasty food specials.

Read more
J.J. Foley's Cafe
Photograph: Courtesy J.J. Foley's Cafe

9. J.J. Foley's Cafe

  • Restaurants
  • South End

Opened in 1909, this beloved South End haunt has held its ground on East Berkeley Street for over a century, and it’s not surprising as locals or out-of-towners flock to Foley’s in search of an authentic Boston bar experience. J.J. Foley’s Café was once the watering hole for the Boston Herald staff when the newspaper was headquartered nearby, in what’s now a Whole Foods. Over the years, the surrounding neighborhood may have changed, but Foley’s certainly hasn’t. At least not much. In 1909, the menu would not have included nachos, fig and goat cheese pizza, or poutine, but this old school staple remains rooted in history. 

Read more

10. The Druid

  • Bars
  • Pubs
  • Inman Sq
  • price 2 of 4

A true institution in the heart of Inman Square, The Druid is a tried-and-true option if you're looking for all of the hallmarks of a classic Irish hangout: friendly crowds; tasty pub fare; a gorgeous dark wood bar; live music and a strong beer list, including impeccably-poured pints of Guinness. Trivia nights pull in people each Wednesday, and theres live, traditional Irish music during weekend afternoons. 

Read more
Olde Magoun's Saloon
Photograph: Courtesy Olde Magoun's Saloon

11. Olde Magoun's Saloon

  • Bars
  • Somerville
  • price 2 of 4

This neighborhood joint offers the relaxed yet lively environment that we’ve all come to love about Irish pubs. This Somerville haunt, self-described as a craft beer and spirits bar, with 28 taps of local and imported brews, along with a weekly rotating cask of local ale. Gather at the bar or a long table to enjoy shareable bites like warm salted pretzels and “totchos” (nachos made with tater tots) and visit on Fridays for festive fish fries. Big-screen TVs to watch local sports, international soccer, rugby and other athletic events round out a fun night at the pub.

Read more

12. L Street Tavern

A South Boston classic, the corner bar has everything you’d expect from a Boston Irish pub – low ceilings, dark wood and loads of locals pack this unassuming spot. You won’t find any food here, just beer and classic drinks, and of course, you may have seen it as the dive bar frequented by Matt Damon and Ben Affleck in the Oscar winning film Good Will Hunting.

Read more
The Plough and Stars
Photograph: Michael Young

13. The Plough and Stars

  • Bars
  • Pubs
  • Central Sq
  • price 2 of 4

Sitting on a relatively quiet stretch of Mass Ave, between Central and Harvard Squares, this diminuitive hangout has been going strong since 1969. In the daytime, it offers some of the best pub grub in town. Every night, the tiny space is transformed into a hotbed of live music, making it a strong neighborhood go-to anytime of the week. Stop by on Monday nights to test your trivia skills against brainy Cambridge academics.

Read more
Corrib Pub

14. Corrib Pub

  • Bars
  • Pubs
  • Allston/Brighton
  • price 2 of 4

Named after Lough Corrib, a massive lake in West Ireland, this Brighton mainstay attracts plenty of homesick expats, as well as students and longtime locals. To some people, its the definition of a proper pub: a friendly, unassuming spot to enjoy a warm Guinness, a massive serving of bangers and mash and a little live music. No wonder it's been a Boston staple since 1969.

Read more
The Banshee
Photograph: Courtesy The Banshee

15. The Banshee

  • Bars
  • Pubs
  • Dorchester
  • price 2 of 4

As one of New England’s most popular spots to watch a big soccer game, The Banshee lures an eclectic mix of local fans and homesick expats to its Dorchester bar. (Rugby and hurling get equal love here). Come evenings, the bar morphs into more of a general-interest hangout, with weekly trivia and dance tunes attracting a broad swath of twenty-somethings from Southie and the Dot.

Read more
Mr Dooley’s
Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/Devin Ford

16. Mr Dooley’s

  • Bars
  • Downtown

Named after the fictional, opinion-rich barkeep found throughout writer F.P. Dunne’s syndicated newspaper columns, this Financial District bar has a loyal clientele of journalists and politicians. Ask anyone who pops by after a long day at work: This place lives up to its own billing as "a great place for a pint and a chat." 

Read more
17. Solas

  • Restaurants
  • American
  • Back Bay

This Back Bay Irish pub adjoining the Lenox Hotel has everything you need for a cozy, fun night out. From tasty pints and late night pub grub to a quaint interior and outdoor seating, you can't beat the lively scene here. Just steps away from Newbury Street, it’s a great spot to settle into after a day of shopping or touring the city.

Read more
Book online

18. Coogan's

Another Financial District mainstay, Coogan's has long been known for its "dollar drafts". Located on the fringe of Faneuil Hall and Boston’s Financial District, Coogan’s is a lively neighborhood pub boasting fresh American pub fare, notably their award-winning wings. With draft beer specials, trivia nights, and a cozy atmosphere, it's the perfect spot for sports, socializing, or enjoying a casual meal.

Beacon Hill Pub
Photograph: Courtesy Yelp/Giulia I.

19. Beacon Hill Pub

  • Bars
  • Dive bars
  • Beacon Hill

The debate rages on as to whether the understated Beacon Hill Pub, perched at the end of posh Charles Street, is a legitimate dive bar (sort of an inverted diamond in the rough) or a reservoir for high-earning post-grads who haven't managed to let go of their devotion to cheap Buds and Brubakers. Who cares? With not a frill to be found, but plenty of seats and cheap drinks, it's the perfect spot for much more interesting arguments.

Read more
