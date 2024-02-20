Grab a spot by the fire or pull up to the bar at one of these cozy, classic pubs.

We’ve got Irish pride – and pubs – to spare. Not only do the best Irish pubs in Boston offer affordable pints of beer—properly poured—and a lively atmosphere, but some also double as the best sports bars around town. Many also serve praiseworthy comfort food and host some of the best trivia nights or live music found throughout the Hub. Whether you are looking for a place for St. Patrick’s Day or just next Friday night, visit one of these classic Boston watering holes.

