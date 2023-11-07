Boston




Boston Skiing
Photograph: PixabayBoston Skiing

24 best ski resorts for skiing near Boston

There are a mountain of great ski opportunities not too far from Boston. Road trip to one of these fabulous ski mountains this winter.

JQ Louise
Katie McAleer
Written by
JQ Louise
&
Katie McAleer
We all love New England for its four seasons, however sometimes even for hard core New Englanders the long cold winter can be grueling. The best cure? Hit a local ski slope! We are so lucky to have plenty of ski mountains near Boston. Take a winter getaway this season at a nearby ski resort to enjoy some exhilarating runs, cozy drinks in the lodge and plenty of stunning views from the top. Some spots also have great snowboarding and awesome tubing and sledding too. So, bring the whole family and get outside on a mountain this winter near Boston. We have ordered the list by ascending distance from Boston, so the closest mountains are listed first. 

The best skiing near Boston

1. Blue Hills Ski Area

Canton, MA – 15 miles from Boston

A ski day trip doesn’t get any easier than the Blue Hills Ski Area, it is the closest skiing area to the city and the only snow sports facility in the metro area. Thus, it’s where many local youngsters learn the challenges of snow sports. Skiing and snowboarding is spread over its sixty skiable acres, 90% of which are equipped for snowmaking. The vertical drop is 309 feet and there are four lifts serving the 16 trails, over half of which are for advanced skiers. There are lessons for kids and adults to help you get there.

Read more
Nashoba Valley Ski Area
Photograph: Courtesy Nashoba Valley Ski Area

2. Nashoba Valley Ski Area

Westford, MA – 30 miles from Boston

This is where Olympic skier Pam Fletcher learned to her notable skills, practically growing up on the slopes after her father opened the resort in 1964. Having been expanded over the years, the facility’s base camp includes rentals, a café and the Outlook restaurant and lounge, which overlooks the slopes and is particularly fetching during night skiing sessions. There is a regular competition schedule throughout the winter, including night races. Otherwise, the 50-plus acre resort offers a 240-foot vertical drop with 17 trails, 10 lifts and two terrain parks, all of which are fully equipped for snowmaking. Don’t forget New England's largest snow tubing slope is next to the ski area.

Read more
Ski Bradford
Photograph: Pixabay

3. Ski Bradford

Haverhill, MA – 35 miles from Boston

Located in historic Haverhill on a mountain with a 248-foot vertical drop, Ski Bradford offers 15 trails, glades and a terrain park spread across 48 skiable acres serviced by nine lifts. All trails and terrain have snowmaking equipment. The mountain has a 248-foot vertical drop, nine lifts serving 15 trails, glades and a terrain park, all of which is spread over 60 acres. Many of the resort’s trails are more suitable for advanced skiers, but there’s plenty of room for beginner and intermediate types, and there are skiing and snowboarding lessons for both children and adults. The base camp includes rentals and a snack bar for lunch breaks and warming cups of coffee.

Read more
Ski Ward Ski Area
Courtesy

4. Ski Ward Ski Area

  • Travel
  • Transport & Travel

Shrewsbury, MA – 40 miles from Boston

This local ski area made history this year by being the first to open in North America for the 2023-2024 season! This small but mighty mountain was able to get skiers on the mountain with their all-weather snow making capabilities. They offer skiing, snowboarding and snow tubing across 45 acres, with 9 trails, 4 lifts and 8 tubing lanes. They have a healthy mix of beginner, intermediate and advanced terrain and offer a variety of lesson options for kids and adults. If you’re looking to warm up between runs stop in to the Slopeside Bar and Grill for a quick bite!

Read more
Wachusett Mountain Ski Area
Photograph: Courtesy Wachusett Mountain Ski Area/Andrew Santoro

5. Wachusett Mountain Ski Area

Westminster, MA – 55 miles from Boston

Wachusett is the highest mountain in Massachusetts east of the Connecticut River. It has a 1,000-foot vertical drop and 25 trails, split evenly from beginner to advanced level, all served by eight lifts. For advanced skiers, it’s a thrill to see the Boston skyline from the summit. There are skiing and snowboarding lessons for kids and adults; and a lively restaurant and a café in the base lodge. Perhaps the most unique offering is the weekend “ski train” service that runs during peak season, from early December to the end of March. It involves taking the Fitchburg Commuter Rail from North Station to Fitchburg, where Wachusett Mountain’s shuttle will pick you up at the station and return you there later on.

Read more

6. Crochet Mountain Resort

Francestown, NH – 75 miles from Boston

Famous for their signature “Midnight Madness” events and daily night skiing, Crochet is a go to for Bostonian’s looking to fit in a couple hours of skiing after work. Just a two-hour drive from Boston you will find a 875-foot vertical drop and 23 trails across 75 skiable acres. A great mountain for intermediate skiers half their terrain is graded for intermediates with the rest being split between advanced and beginner terrain. For skiers on the Epic Pass this season, Crochet Mountain is the closest Epic property to Boston.

Read more
Pats Peak Ski Area
Photograph: Courtesy Pat's Peak Ski Area

7. Pats Peak Ski Area

Henniker, NH – 80 miles from Boston

For more than 50 years, the Patenaude family has overseen Pats Peak’s 115 acres. Just 20 minutes from Concord, NH, the mountain boasts a vertical drop of 770 feet, 28 trails, nine glades, and three terrain parks, all served by 11 lifts, and all with full snowmaking capability. The three separate beginner areas have their own lifts, including two carpet lifts, and half of the trails are novice level. But the mountain also offers challenging terrain to test skills, including two F.I.S. race trails. The newly renovated lodge added an elevator and ski boot friendly stairs and includes a massive rental shop with self-service digital check-in. And there’s a snow tubing park, too.

Read more
Mount Sunapee
Photograph: Courtesy Unsplash/Urlaubstracker

8. Mount Sunapee

Newbury, NH – 100 miles from Boston

A 1,510-foot vertical drop Mount Sunapee is the biggest slopes within 100 miles of Boston. Offering 67 trails and more than 230 acres—plus a dedicated beginner slope area and four terrain parks—it's no wonder this NH ski spot is popular for weekend getaways. Checkout weekday specials that include discounts on lift tickets and lessons. The resort has everything you need for a great weekend ski getaway. Another Epic property, Mount Sunapee offers private and group lessons for kids and adults looking to learn to ski this year. This year makes their 75 year anniversary and they will be celebrating all season long!

Read more
Gunstock Ski Area
Photograph: Courtesy Gunstock Mountain Resort

9. Gunstock Ski Area

Gilford, NH – 100 miles from Boston

Gunstock has a 1,340-foot vertical drop and 227 skiable acres. There are 55 trails and three terrain parks, all served by lifts and 90 percent snowmaking capability. Most of the trails are intermediate level and only 12 percent are beginner level. Still, there are skiing and snowboarding lessons for kids and adults. Not into Alpine skiing? There’s Nordic skiing, snowshoeing and Fat Tire biking on 32 miles of cross-country trails. There’s also zip lining and snow tubing on New Hampshire's longest tubing run. The base camp has several options for dining and drinking, or head to the Panorama Pub located at the top of the mountain and soak in views of beautiful Lake Winnipesaukee in the snow.

Read more

10. Ragged Mountain Resort

Danbury, NH – 100 miles from Boston

A local favorite in New Hampshire since 1965, Ragged Mountain Resort offers a 1,250-foot vertical drop with 57 trails and 7 lifts, across 250 skiable acres. Skiers can expect to find affordable dining options, lessons by expert instructors, children and teen ski camps and a 10-lane tubing park.

Read more
Waterville Valley
Photograph: Courtesy Unsplash/Alex Lange

11. Waterville Valley

Waterville Valley, NH – 130 miles from Boston

New Hampshire's Waterville Valley is a great place for beginners and experts alike. Beginners will find a supportive atmosphere while advanced skiers will find increasingly challenging runs. This is the closest mountain to Boston where the vertical drop surpasses 2,000 feet. Coming in just over with a 2,020-foot vertical drop, Waterville Valley offers 54 trails and 10 lifts across 255 skiable acres. The large resort atmosphere offers guests plenty of dining and entertainment options at the Lodge when they’re done skiing for the day!

Read more

12. Mount Snow

West Dover, VT – 140 miles from Boston

Recently making the Readers’ Choice list for Conde Nast Traveler of the 30 best ski resorts in the U.S and Canada, Mount Snow offers 80 trails spread across four mountain faces in the gorgeous Green Mountain National Forest. In addition to 467 skiable acres of developed terrain, all of the woods within the resort's boundaries are open for tree-skiing. A whopping 40 intermediate runs make it a great choice for confident-but-leisurely shredders. While first-timers will appreciate gentle slopes, like the popular three-mile Long John trail, adrenaline junkies needn't feel left out—there's plenty of ungroomed tree terrain on North Face and, in the consistently top-ranked Carinthia (the only all-terrain-park mountain face in the east), ten parks full of rails, jumps and pipes. If you're still looking for thrills after the lifts stop running at 4pm, consider some evening tubing at Mount Snow's ten-lane park.

13. Okemo Mountain Resort

Ludlow, VT – 140 miles from Boston

Even well-traveled snow snobs can't complain about the top-notch grooming and quality of the white stuff at this south-central Vermont favorite. High-powered snow guns cover 96 percent of the 121 trails, slopes and glades that span the resort's five mountains, and with terrain evenly divided among novice, intermediate and advanced levels, there's something for everyone (including stunt-loving boarders, who can perform tricks on six terrain parks and a 500-foot-long superpipe). Those looking for more of a cardio challenge shouldn't miss the extensive network of sweat-inducing trails, manicured especially for Nordic skiing and snowshoeing.

Stratton Mountain
Photograph: Courtesy Stratton Mountain Resort

14. Stratton Mountain

Stratton, VT – 150 miles from Boston

Stratton might boasts the highest peak in Southern Vermont—making for some steep runs—but with 36 of its 99 trails designated green and 39 novice, it's a great choice for neophyte snow bunnies too. Plus, thanks to its four high-speed lifts, everyone spends less time waiting in line (and more time carving down the well-groomed slopes) than at other area resorts. That's especially good news for snowboarders, who have six top-rated terrain parks at their disposal, including the home of the U.S. Open Snowboarding Championships. If you and your buddies can pull yourself away from the 670+ acres of skiable terrain, there's plenty more winter fun to be had nearby: Try the on-mountain tubing park or guided snowshoeing tours or cruise around the shops and restaurants of the picturesque base village.

Read more
15. Jiminy Peak Mountain Resort

Hancock, MA – 155 miles from Boston

Instead of heading north to the White or Green Mountains, head west to Jiminy Peak! One of the largest full-service ski resorts in southern New England, and one of the only ski resorts to be 100% powered by renewable energy sources. Skiers will find a 1,150-foot vertical drop, 45 trails, 3 terrain parks and 9 lifts across 167 skiable acres that they can enjoy all day and when the sun goes down on 25 trails lit by state-of-the-art LED lights. The whole family can take lessons, enjoy dining and entertainment options at the resort, or buy a ticket and go for a ride on the 3,600-foot Mountain Coaster!

Read more
Killington
Photograph: courtesy Killington Resort

16. Killington

Killington, VT – 160 miles from Boston

Sometimes size does matter—at least when we're talking about Killington, called The Beast of the East, Killington is the East Coast's largest ski resort! Offering 213 trails and 28 lifts across 1,977 skiable acres spread over seven distinct mountain areas. Killington Resort and Pico Mountain is one mega mountain playground and home to the largest vertical drop in New England with an impressive 3,050-feet, guaranteed to keep even the most active adventurers happy! Those of the daredevil variety will find thrills on one of the 65 black-diamond runs or can challenge themselves in the Woodward Mountain Park, a network of terrain zones for all ages and abilities. Killington consistently boasts the longest season in the East opening early November and staying open until late April or early May. With an amazing Après scene on mountain and off mountain Killington is a can’t miss for New England skiers, read out full guide to Killington. And IKON pass holders get up to 7 days at Killington this season!

Read more
18. Sunday River Resort

Newry, ME – 180 miles from Boston

This huge family friendly resort stretches over 8 mountain peaks offering 139 trails and 18 lifts across 884 skiable acres plus 300 acres of glades of glades and a 35 acres terrain park. Skiing lessons for kids and adults, a huge snowmaking system, night skiing, music, entertainment and fireworks Sunday River offers round the clock fun for the whole family. Be sure to keep an eye out for Eddy and Betty the Yetis on the slopes!

Read more
19. Sugarbush

Warren, VT – 185 miles from Boston

Already bought your IKON pass this year? Plan a few trips to Sugarbush in Warren, VT. Known as a skier’s mountain, this resort has gotten a lot more plush over the years. And now with membership in the IKON pass, it is a lot more accessible to New England’s frequent skiers. The local town is home to some tasty restaurants, so be sure to check out the local food scene as well.

Read more
Stowe
Photograph: Courtesy Stowe

20. Stowe

Stowe, VT – 200 miles from Boston

If you want a powder-packed experience on the posh end of the spectrum, Stowe Mountain Resort has your number. As many as 116 trails allow you to race down Mount Mansfield (Vermont’s highest peak) and Spruce Peak, known for its graceful slopes. Stowe has some of the longest lifts on the East Coast and gives you the chance to ski above the clouds while knee-deep in soft backcountry snow. Among the various lodging options, the luxe Topnotch Resort impresses with two cozy restaurants lots of romantic, couples-friendly offerings such as spa rooms with private fireplaces.

Read more
21. Mad River Glen

Waitsfield, VT – 200 miles from Boston

Ski purists go mad over America’s only skier-owned mountain. Located within the Green Mountain range and the only ski area in the nation on the National Register of Historic Places, Mad River is touted as “one of the last bastions of natural snow skiing in New England.” It’s also one of only three areas in North America that prohibit snowboarding and boasts the Single Chair, America’s favorite ski lift since 1948.

Read more

22. Smugglers’ Notch

Jeffersonville, VT – 210 miles from Boston

Home to the only triple-black diamond run in the East, “Black Hole”, Smugglers’ Notch has a 2,564-foot vertical drop, 78 trails, 5 terrain parks and 8 lifts spread across 1,000 skiable acres. Smugglers’ is great for advanced skiers looking for a challenge but they also are primed with beginner friendly terrain. Smugglers’ is known a full-service family-oriented resort offers lessons and plenty to do off mountain like ice skating, arts and crafts workshops, an indoor pool and more!

Read more
23. Sugarloaf Mountain

Carrabassett Valley, ME – 225 miles from Boston

The second largest vertical foot drop, Sugarloaf Mountain offers skiers a 2,820-foot vertical drop, 153 trails and 15 lifts across 1,056 skiable acres. Sugarloaf's Snowfields are the only lift-serviced, above-treeline skiing in the East! A significant drive from Boston, this mountain doesn’t get as busy as some others but is perfect if you can stay for a few days.

Read more

24. Jay Peak Resort

Jay, VT – 230 miles from Boston

Three miles from the Canadian border, this is about as far from Boston you can ski while staying in New England, Jay Peak is truly a hidden gem that boasts the most snow in eastern North America. Home to some of the best glades skiing in the East, Jay Peak has 385 skiable acres and 100 acres of glades terrain. A 2,153-foot vertical drop, 81 trails and 9 lifts Jay Peak is a skier’s paradise. Jay is also home to an In-door waterpark that will delight kids and adults alike after they’re done skiing for the day.

Read more
