Canton, MA – 15 miles from Boston
A ski day trip doesn’t get any easier than the Blue Hills Ski Area, it is the closest skiing area to the city and the only snow sports facility in the metro area. Thus, it’s where many local youngsters learn the challenges of snow sports. Skiing and snowboarding is spread over its sixty skiable acres, 90% of which are equipped for snowmaking. The vertical drop is 309 feet and there are four lifts serving the 16 trails, over half of which are for advanced skiers. There are lessons for kids and adults to help you get there.