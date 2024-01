Valentine’s Day doesn’t have to mean just a romantic dinner. There are so many things to do in Boston for this February holiday. Treat your sweetie—or your friends—to a fun night out (or in!) at one of these activities this year. But of course a reservation at one of the most romantic restaurants in Boston or a round of drinks at one of the most romantic bars around town are always good ideas too. Find something unique to do on Valentine’s (or Galentine’s) Day this year, and you're sure to impress!

RECOMMENDED:

🩷 Full guide to Valentine’s Day in Boston

🌹The 12 best flower delivery services in Boston

💐The best online flower delivery services in Massachusetts