All of Boston’s outdoor movies in one calendar for 2024

A blockbuster summer activity is seeing a movie under the stars. Sure, you can catch the biggest releases in air-conditioned comfort at one of Boston’s top cinemas , but outdoor movie screenings are really one of the best ways to enjoy a summer night in Boston . With themed screenings hosted by local movie theaters, museums, parks and more, there are plenty of fun flicks to catch this year. Starting with August dates at outdoor sites across the metro area, we’ll keep you posted on opportunities to watch movies outside in Boston. A month-by-month calendar of Boston’s outdoor movies
August
Monday, Aug. 5
Movie Mondays at Time Out Market presents Jaws at the Lawn on 401 Park, Fenway
Tuesday, Aug. 6
Mayor Wu’s Movie Nights presents at Ringer Playground, Allston The Little Mermaid Wednesday, Aug. 7
Coolidge @ the Speedway presents at the Charles River Speedway, Brighton Scooby Doo
SomerMovieFest presents at Seven Hills Park, Somerville Barbie
Watch Wednesdays presents at the Anchor, Charlestown Mamma Mia Thursday, Aug. 8
Boston Landing presents Barbie at Athlete's Park, Boston Landing, Brighton
Movie Night at MIT presets
at Kendall/MIT Open Space, Cambridge The Imitation Game
Photograph: Courtesy Prudential Center Saturday, Aug. 10
Prudential Center Summer Flicks presents
at South Garden, Prudential Center, Back Bay National Treasure
Commonwealth Shakespeare Co. and Alamo Drafthouse Cinema present at Parkman Bandstand, Boston Common The Goonies Monday, Aug. 12
Movie Mondays at Time Out Market presents the Lawn at 401 Park on Finding Nemo
Mayor Wu’s Movie Nights presents A Million Miles Away (meteor shower program) at Jamaica Pond, Jamaica Plain
WS Paramount+ Movie Nights at Seaport presents School of Rock at 88 Seaport Blvd.
Tuesday, Aug. 13
Mayor Wu’s Movie Nights presents at Healy Park, Roslindale Elemental Wednesday, Aug. 14
Mayor Wu’s Movie Nights presents at Hynes Playgroun, West Roxbury Wonka
Watch Wednesdays presents at the Anchor, Charlestown Knives Out
Thursday, Aug. 15
The Lot in Dot Movie Nights presents
at the Lot in Dot, Dorchester Toy Story
SomerMovieFest presents The Outsiders at Seven Hills Park, Somerville
Saturday, Aug. 17
Prudential Center Summer Flicks presents
at South Garden, Prudential Center, Back Bay Migration Monday, Aug. 19
Movie Mondays at Time Out Market presents The Parent Trap on the Lawn at 401 Park
Malcolm X Park, Roxbury Mayor Wu’s Movie Nights presents at Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom
WS Paramount+ Movie Nights at Seaport presents How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days at 88 Seaport Blvd.
Photograph: Courtesy Caitlin Cunningham Photography/MFA Tuesday, Aug. 20
MFA and Roxbury International Film Festival Sunset Cinema presents Bob Marley: One Love at Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, Huntington Avenue Exterior at Forsyth Way Wednesday, Aug. 21
Coolidge Corner Theatre's Science on Screen presents at the Rose Kennedy Greenway, Boston Apollo 13
Mayor Wu’s Movie Nights presents at Peter’s Park, South End Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
Watch Wednesdays presents Barbie at the Anchor, Charlestown Thursday, Aug. 22
Mayor Wu’s Movie Nights presents Iacono Playground, Hyde Park at Kung Fu Panda 4
Boston Landing presents Footloose at Athlete's Park, Boston Landing, Brighton
Saturday, Aug. 24
Kendall Center presents
at the Urban Park Roof Garden, Cambridge Wish
Prudential Center Summer Flicks presents
at South Garden, Prudential Center, Back Bay The Little Mermaid Monday, Aug. 26
on the Lawn at 401 Park Movie Mondays at Time Out Market presents Fans' choice of film!
Mayor Wu’s Movie Nights presents at Winthrop Square (Training Field), Charlestown Trolls Band Together
WS Paramount+ Movie Nights at Seaport presents PAW Patrol: The Movie at 88 Seaport Blvd. Tuesday, Aug. 27
Ronan Park, Dorchester Mayor Wu’s Movie Nights presents at Wish
Wednesday, Aug. 28
Mayor Wu’s Movie Nights presents at Noyes Playground, East Boston Encanto
Watch Wednesdays presents Back to the Future at the Anchor, Charlestown Thursday, Aug. 29
Mayor Wu’s Movie Nights presents at Boston Common Parade Ground, Back Bay/Beacon Hill Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire
The Lot in Dot Movie Nights presents at the Lot in Dot, Dorchester The Sandlot
Friday, Aug 30
Movie Night at MIT presets
at Kendall/MIT Open Space, Cambridge Spirited Away
Photograph: Courtesy Coolidge Corner Theatre September
Monday, Sept. 2
WS Paramount+ Movie Nights at Seaport presents Transformers: Rise of the Beasts at 88 Seaport Blvd. Thursday, Sept. 5
Boston Landing presents The Mighty Ducks at Athlete's Park, Boston Landing, Brighton
Friday, Sept. 6
Movie Night at MIT presets
at Kendall/MIT Open Space, Cambridge My Penguin Friend
Monday, Sept. 9
WS Paramount+ Movie Nights at Seaport presents Mean Girls at 88 Seaport Blvd. Friday, Sept. 13
Family Movie Night at MIT presets
at Kendall/MIT Open Space, Cambridge Meet the Robinsons
The Lot in Dot Movie Nights presents at the Lot in Dot, Dorchester Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
Monday, Sept. 16
WS Paramount+ Movie Nights at Seaport presents Lara Croft: Tomb Raider at 88 Seaport Blvd. Saturday, Sept. 21
Kendall Center presents
The Marvels at the Urban Park Roof Garden, Cambridge Monday, Sept. 23
WS Paramount+ Movie Nights at Seaport presents Catch Me If You Can at 88 Seaport Blvd.
Friday, Sept. 27
Movie Night with the MIT Media Lab presets
TBD at Kendall/MIT Open Space, Cambridge
October
Friday, Oct. 25
Movie Night at MIT presets
at Kendall/MIT Open Space, Cambridge Eat Drink Man Woman