In public parks, beer gardens and other scenic spots, here's where to enjoy fun flicks outside this summer.

All of Boston’s outdoor movies in one calendar for 2024

A blockbuster summer activity is seeing a movie under the stars. Sure, you can catch the biggest releases in air-conditioned comfort at one of Boston’s top cinemas, but outdoor movie screenings are really one of the best ways to enjoy a summer night in Boston. With themed screenings hosted by local movie theaters, museums, parks and more, there are plenty of fun flicks to catch this year. Starting with August dates at outdoor sites across the metro area, we’ll keep you posted on opportunities to watch movies outside in Boston.

A month-by-month calendar of Boston’s outdoor movies

August

Monday, Aug. 5

Movie Mondays at Time Out Market presents Jaws at the Lawn on 401 Park, Fenway

Tuesday, Aug. 6

Mayor Wu’s Movie Nights presents The Little Mermaid at Ringer Playground, Allston

Wednesday, Aug. 7

Coolidge @ the Speedway presents Scooby Doo at the Charles River Speedway, Brighton

SomerMovieFest presents Barbie at Seven Hills Park, Somerville

Watch Wednesdays presents Mamma Mia at the Anchor, Charlestown

Thursday, Aug. 8

Boston Landing presents Barbie at Athlete's Park, Boston Landing, Brighton

Movie Night at MIT presets The Imitation Game at Kendall/MIT Open Space, Cambridge

Saturday, Aug. 10

Prudential Center Summer Flicks presents National Treasure at South Garden, Prudential Center, Back Bay

Commonwealth Shakespeare Co. and Alamo Drafthouse Cinema present The Goonies at Parkman Bandstand, Boston Common

Monday, Aug. 12

Movie Mondays at Time Out Market presents Finding Nemo on the Lawn at 401 Park

Mayor Wu’s Movie Nights presents A Million Miles Away (meteor shower program) at Jamaica Pond, Jamaica Plain

WS Paramount+ Movie Nights at Seaport presents School of Rock at 88 Seaport Blvd.

Tuesday, Aug. 13

Mayor Wu’s Movie Nights presents Elemental at Healy Park, Roslindale

Wednesday, Aug. 14

Mayor Wu’s Movie Nights presents Wonka at Hynes Playgroun, West Roxbury

Watch Wednesdays presents Knives Out at the Anchor, Charlestown

Thursday, Aug. 15

The Lot in Dot Movie Nights presents Toy Story at the Lot in Dot, Dorchester

SomerMovieFest presents The Outsiders at Seven Hills Park, Somerville

Saturday, Aug. 17

Prudential Center Summer Flicks presents Migration at South Garden, Prudential Center, Back Bay

Monday, Aug. 19

Movie Mondays at Time Out Market presents The Parent Trap on the Lawn at 401 Park

Mayor Wu’s Movie Nights presents Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom at Malcolm X Park, Roxbury

WS Paramount+ Movie Nights at Seaport presents How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days at 88 Seaport Blvd.

Tuesday, Aug. 20

MFA and Roxbury International Film Festival Sunset Cinema presents Bob Marley: One Love at Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, Huntington Avenue Exterior at Forsyth Way

Wednesday, Aug. 21

Coolidge Corner Theatre's Science on Screen presents Apollo 13 at the Rose Kennedy Greenway, Boston

Mayor Wu’s Movie Nights presents Ferris Bueller’s Day Off at Peter’s Park, South End

Watch Wednesdays presents Barbie at the Anchor, Charlestown

Thursday, Aug. 22

Mayor Wu’s Movie Nights presents Kung Fu Panda 4 at Iacono Playground, Hyde Park

Boston Landing presents Footloose at Athlete's Park, Boston Landing, Brighton

Saturday, Aug. 24

Kendall Center presents Wish at the Urban Park Roof Garden, Cambridge

Prudential Center Summer Flicks presents The Little Mermaid at South Garden, Prudential Center, Back Bay

Monday, Aug. 26

Movie Mondays at Time Out Market presents Fans' choice of film! on the Lawn at 401 Park

Mayor Wu’s Movie Nights presents Trolls Band Together at Winthrop Square (Training Field), Charlestown

WS Paramount+ Movie Nights at Seaport presents PAW Patrol: The Movie at 88 Seaport Blvd.

Tuesday, Aug. 27

Mayor Wu’s Movie Nights presents Wish at Ronan Park, Dorchester

Wednesday, Aug. 28

Mayor Wu’s Movie Nights presents Encanto at Noyes Playground, East Boston

Watch Wednesdays presents Back to the Future at the Anchor, Charlestown

Thursday, Aug. 29

Mayor Wu’s Movie Nights presents Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire at Boston Common Parade Ground, Back Bay/Beacon Hill



The Lot in Dot Movie Nights presents The Sandlot at the Lot in Dot, Dorchester

Friday, Aug 30

Movie Night at MIT presets Spirited Away at Kendall/MIT Open Space, Cambridge

September

Monday, Sept. 2

WS Paramount+ Movie Nights at Seaport presents Transformers: Rise of the Beasts at 88 Seaport Blvd.

Thursday, Sept. 5

Boston Landing presents The Mighty Ducks at Athlete's Park, Boston Landing, Brighton

Friday, Sept. 6

Movie Night at MIT presets My Penguin Friend at Kendall/MIT Open Space, Cambridge

Monday, Sept. 9

WS Paramount+ Movie Nights at Seaport presents Mean Girls at 88 Seaport Blvd.

Friday, Sept. 13

Family Movie Night at MIT presets Meet the Robinsons at Kendall/MIT Open Space, Cambridge

The Lot in Dot Movie Nights presents Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour at the Lot in Dot, Dorchester

Monday, Sept. 16

WS Paramount+ Movie Nights at Seaport presents Lara Croft: Tomb Raider at 88 Seaport Blvd.

Saturday, Sept. 21

Kendall Center presents The Marvels at the Urban Park Roof Garden, Cambridge

Monday, Sept. 23

WS Paramount+ Movie Nights at Seaport presents Catch Me If You Can at 88 Seaport Blvd.

Friday, Sept. 27

Movie Night with the MIT Media Lab presets TBD at Kendall/MIT Open Space, Cambridge

October

Friday, Oct. 25

Movie Night at MIT presets Eat Drink Man Woman at Kendall/MIT Open Space, Cambridge