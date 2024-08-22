Subscribe
Spectacle Island Boston Harbor
Sunset Lobster Clambake on Spectacle Island

Spectacle Island provides a whole new perspective on the city. A public park with a beach, hilly hiking trails, and panoramic views of Boston Harbor, it’s accessible year-round via ferry and boat. On certain summer nights, it’s a full-on party. Sunset lobster clambakes return to Spectacle Island select Thursdays and one Wednesday evening in August. Gourmet Caterers take on a classic New England clambake includes New England clam chowder, cornbread and a steamed lobster, steamer clams, mussels, red potato, native corn, linguica and butter. Tickets are $125 and include food, water and lemonade and roundtrip boat ride from Long Wharf. A cash bar will also be available with assorted beer, wine, canned cocktails and soda. Before and after you eat and enjoy the subset, walk on the beach, play lawn games and let the ocean breeze make you forget you’re just four miles from downtown Boston.

Spectacle Island
Boston

