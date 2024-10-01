10 haunted places in Massachusetts that you can visit

Many people know the sordid tale of Lizzie Borden (and have probably sung the macabre nursery rhyme). But few have committed to staying the night at the haunted family home-turned-bed and breakfast in Fall River. Lizzie was accused but acquitted of her father and stepmother’s grisly slayings, which happened in the house. Those who visit the site of the 1892 unsolved murder say they've heard weeping, whispers and footsteps, and have seen wandering apparitions in Victorian-era clothing. Take a day tour or settle in for the night in the actual room where Abby Borden met her demise.
Massachusetts can lay claim to some of the scariest ghost stories and hauntings ever recorded. From a former Revolutionary War hospital-turned-inn to a grisly family murder and the horrifying Salem Witch Trials, the shadows of our state’s dark past are never too far. Thrillseekers have plenty to explore in search of hair-raising spectral sightings and paranormal encounters. We’ve gathered 10 places rooted in the eeriest local lore for you to visit this fall—after you've had your fill of pumpkin picking, apple picking and admiring the fall foliage.
Investigate at will, but be warned: These are the homes of the undead; you’re merely a guest.
