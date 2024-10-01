10 haunted places in Massachusetts that you can visit

When you want to get spooked, these creepy sites are sure to send shivers up your spine.

Massachusetts can lay claim to some of the scariest ghost stories and hauntings ever recorded. From a former Revolutionary War hospital-turned-inn to a grisly family murder and the horrifying Salem Witch Trials, the shadows of our state’s dark past are never too far. Thrillseekers have plenty to explore in search of hair-raising spectral sightings and paranormal encounters. We’ve gathered 10 places rooted in the eeriest local lore for you to visit this fall—after you've had your fill of pumpkin picking, apple picking and admiring the fall foliage.

Investigate at will, but be warned: These are the homes of the undead; you’re merely a guest.

Recommended: The best things to do in Salem for Halloween